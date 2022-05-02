One Dead In Downtown Fort Wayne Crash

GREENFIELD, Ind. — This week, Greenfield Animal Management reported that two of their dogs scheduled for euthanasia for an unprovoked mauling of a mail carrier were stolen. The shelter is asking the community to call them at 317-209-4368 if you have any information on the dogs’ whereabouts. Unfortunately, the shelter did not see anything on […]

GREENFIELD, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO