Fort Wayne, IN

One Dead In Downtown Fort Wayne Crash

By Michael McIntyre
WOWO News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): On Sunday Night, Fort Wayne Police responded to the intersection of South Clinton Street and East Jefferson Blvd. reference a vehicle crash with injuries. Upon their...

www.wowo.com

Karrissy Marie Hyser
2d ago

I was one minute away from being in this wreck. this wasn't the only car wrecked there were like 5! and a car who hit cars took off went around the block, came back hit another car then took off with no wheel on front driver side. the car he hit took off after him, & a cop followed them instead of getting out the car and helping the person smashed into the parking garage. we saw them apprehend the dude who did the hit & run, as well as saw cops stopped the other truck who took off after them. I was hoping the person who was smashed was ok, but I knew they probably weren't.

