In April, Amazon launched a venture investment program called the Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund investing $1 billion into other companies that are building technologies to improve fulfillment operations, logistics, and the supply chain. The e-commerce giant said the fund is part of its continued commitment to foster innovation and enhance the employee and customer experience. Cheddar Connected takes a deeper look into the robotics future, concerns over issues like job losses, and an ever-growing range of products and services.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO