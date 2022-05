The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) released its Supervisory Highlights report Monday (May 2), showing the high amount of wrongful auto repossessions by servicers. According to a CFPB press release, the report found that some servicers have engaged in various unfair ways of repossessing vehicles, even after consumers took action to remedy things. The report also found that some auto servicers were not obtaining refunds for borrowers for add-on products which didn’t provide a benefit anymore, which is illegal.

