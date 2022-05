WASHINGTON (7News) — Some people in D.C. had a serious problem Sunday with the noise coming from Project GLOW Fest, a two-day electronic music festival. As workers packed up from the weekend Glow festival that ended Sunday night, the complaints continued to pour in to the city government. A weather phenomenon called an inversion was reportedly over the RFK Stadium area where the festival was held, sent low frequency sound waves for miles, sparking complaints from Cheverly, Maryland to Northeast DC.

