SAVE THE DATE St. George Spaghetti Dinner Set for June 4

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After virtual celebrations the last two years, Saturday was a massive block party in the Hill District. Visitors from all over gathered to celebrate iconic playwright August Wilson in the home he was born and raised in. Wilson's family said the day of food, fun, and family is all about bringing the community together. "We really celebrate local businesses, we honor the Black businesses that are here, we're trying to uplift the community and showcase what we have," said Dr. Kimberly C. Ellis, August's niece. "You've got food trucks, you've got tents showcasing everything from clothing, to head wraps, to earrings, to food, whatever you want, we have it here."The celebration began in 2007 and has grown every year.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO