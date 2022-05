BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Local girl scouts are supporting our active troops, one cookie at a time. “We’ve seen the ramp-up in deployments, we felt we were called to fill the need,” said Tammy Ray, the community relations manager of Babylon Vault Company. The Girl Scouts of Central Maryland spent Tuesday morning loading up an SUV with 1,260 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to donate to active-duty military service members. “To let them know they are thought of, they are loved and we appreciate the service they provide to the communities,” said Terry Mercer, director of product sales with Girl Scouts of Central Maryland. It’s...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO