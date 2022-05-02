ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, PA

Spring Rummage Sale at Spencer UMC in Brentwood

messengerpaper.com
 2 days ago

Spencer United Methodist Church in Brentwood will be holding a Spring Rummage Sale on Friday, May 6...

messengerpaper.com

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers pack downtown during a busy and beautiful weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This weekend is one of the first big weekends with people back in the city, with many out enjoying not only the weather but many different events and activities throughout the city. Many have said it finally feels a bit normal after feeling the strain of the pandemic for years now. Not only are things being set up for the Pittsburgh Marathon but people have been taking advantage of the day at Point State Park by rollerblading, biking, walking their dogs, and even popping champagne at the point. Point Park University graduates celebrated their graduation in person...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

August Wilson block party returns after 2 years away

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After virtual celebrations the last two years, Saturday was a massive block party in the Hill District. Visitors from all over gathered to celebrate iconic playwright August Wilson in the home he was born and raised in. Wilson's family said the day of food, fun, and family is all about bringing the community together. "We really celebrate local businesses, we honor the Black businesses that are here, we're trying to uplift the community and showcase what we have," said Dr. Kimberly C. Ellis, August's niece. "You've got food trucks, you've got tents showcasing everything from clothing, to head wraps, to earrings, to food, whatever you want, we have it here."The celebration began in 2007 and has grown every year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

This list is based on prior customer reviews. 5.Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar Strip District. Primanti Bros Strip District location, which opened in 1933 in Pittsburgh's historic Strip District, is your go-to for delectable handcrafted sandwiches piled high with house-made coleslaw and perfectly seasoned fresh-cut fries. Whatever you're hungry for, their extensive menu of delectable appetizers and drinks will satisfy you. With a Minute Maid Lemonade, you can enjoy the Pitts-burger or the PB Reuben.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Trussville Tribune

Pool tournament benefitting veterans in Hoover

From The Tribune staff reports HOOVER — Axhouse Billiards is hosting a pool tournament that will benefit veterans on Saturday, May 14. This tournament is sponsored by VFW Post 668 and Axehouse Billiards (1901 Hoover Ct in Hoover). Sign-up for the event starts at 11 a.m., Calcutta is at 12 p.m., and the tournament will […]
HOOVER, AL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Knead Community Cafe to unveil spring, summer menu with 14 new offerings

From light to heavy, vegan to meaty, the upcoming new menu at Knead Community Cafe in New Kensington is full of options. While the winter chill lingered this year, Knead’s fall and winter menu will exit with the launch of the spring and summer menu on May 10. It brings 14 new dishes for diners to choose from.
VISTA.Today

Side of ‘Pannhass’ Anyone? This Local Breakfast Dish Has a Pennsylvania Dutch Backstory

Scrapple, a culinary gift from the Pennsylvania Dutch, remains a popular dish across the Phila. region. Try going into a favorite diner for breakfast across the Phila. region and ordering eggs, home fries, coffee, and pannhass and prepare for a puzzled server’s response. But refer to scrapple instead of the side’s Pennsylvania Dutch name, and a crispy square of spicy meat will complete the first meal of the day. A staff report in PhillyBite Magazine traced this uniquely Philly-area breakfast staple.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

