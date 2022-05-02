ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighter Trudges Through Ice To Pluck Terrified Dog Out Of Frozen River.

By Kelsey Bjork
When a recently adopted labradoodle named Lucy slipped away from her owners, she managed to get herself stuck on a slab of ice on the nearby Detroit River. Thankfully, neighbors noticed and immediately called 911, prompting officers to figure out how to...

