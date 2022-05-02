ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A 30% chance of rain doesn’t mean what you think

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HJGnt_0fQEzkKF00

(NEXSTAR) – You turn on the local news in the morning or open your phone’s weather app and you see there’s a 30% chance of rain in the forecast.

You (quite reasonably) take that to mean there’s a 30% probability it will rain where you live and a 70% probability it won’t rain. Right?

Wrong. It also doesn’t mean it will rain 30% of the day.

The percent chance of rain (or snow or thunderstorms) is called the “Probability of Precipitation,” or PoP. The figure refers to the chance that the forecast area will see at least 0.01 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service .

When will La Niña end?

Here’s where things get even more complicated: What is the forecast area? That depends on where you’re getting your weather from.

As Nexstar’s KXAN explains, some meteorologists are giving out rain chances for a large area. KXAN is based in Austin, Texas, but covers weather across 15 counties. Just saying there’s a 50% chance of rain in their viewing area could mean some people see a lot of rain while other people three counties over see nothing. It could also mean everyone sees a little rain.

That’s why meteorologists will get more specific and give you information beyond just the top-line rain chance. KNWA in Arkansas breaks down its viewing area into ten blocks. From there, the meteorologist looks at weather models and determines how confident they are a block will see precipitation.

These US cities are warming fastest

The meteorologist uses that data to do some math: (how confident they are there will be precipitation) X (the area they believe will see precipitation) = PoP (probability of precipitation) a.k.a. percent rain chance.

Say the models show 50% confidence there will be rain over 50% of the area. That would be 0.5 X 0.5, which leaves us with 0.25, a 25% chance of rain.

Bear with us for one more example:

Say there’s 100% confidence there will be rain, but it’s only for 80% of the area. That’s 1 X 0.8, which is an 80% chance of rain.

You see an 80% chance of rain in your weather app, and you think, “It’s almost certainly going to rain today!” But what if you live outside that 80% rain area? You may end up seeing no rain at all, but the forecast was still accurate.

And remember, even when you understand what the rain chance means, it doesn’t tell you two key pieces of information: how long it’s going to rain and how much rain in total will fall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Local 4 WHBF

Showers and rain/snow to end the week

On and off showers are likely this evening, but more showers are expected to be back again by Thursday night and will continue through Friday and be done by Saturday morning. By Thursday afternoon, another round of showers is expected to return. This will continue through the remainder of Thursday night and linger into Friday […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arkansas State
Fox News

Warm weather forecast across US

Spring is returning, as a general warming trend is expected across a large swath of the country heading into the weekend. Warm temperatures have shifted eastward, so areas in the 40s and 50s at the start of this week are ending in the 70s and 80s. By Saturday, nearly 60%...
SPRING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#It Will Rain#La Ni A
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
Texoma's Homepage

Severe weather outlook as May begins

UPDATE: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday Severe Weather Outlook: We have an Enhanced Risk for severe weather for most of the area, and a Slight Risk for the rest of Wednesday, May 4. Very large hail and a strong tornado or two are the main concerns. Strong wind gusts will be possible […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
natureworldnews.com

Widespread Severe Weather Danger Is Predicted for the Central United States

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, a powerful storm will sweep from the Rockies to the Canada border on Friday and continue into Saturday over the central United States. The extreme weather will endanger numerous major cities in the Midwest. The storm's enormous circulation will suck warm, moist air northward from the...
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Sunny and dry to start the week; rain returns Tuesday

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Out the door Monday morning, you’re looking at low 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Peeks of sun creep in through the day but highs only hit about 60. We’re tracking two rounds of rain and storms Tuesday. The first one will hit between 8...
CLEVELAND, OH
WCPO

Rain ending overnight

While the showers are ending, the clouds are thickening up. So, gray skies will be the rule for Wednesday and, for that matter, right through the beginning of the weekend. Add to the clouds, it's more rain before the end of the week. In the meantime, temps will cool and...
ENVIRONMENT
Catfish 100.1

Here is What Type of Weather to Expect this Summer in Alabama

Severe weather season always interrupts springtime in Alabama and this year it has been quite busy. Now our sights are set on the joy of summer. For many Alabamians, the unofficial start to the summer season is Memorial Day weekend with the official launch being Summer Solstice on Tuesday, June 21. Many are ready for the hot summer months and some are ready to crank up the air conditioner. Others are ready to jump in the pool.
ALABAMA STATE
WBRE

Police charge mother after an infant was found dead

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators in Luzerne County are charging a mother after they say a 6-week-old baby was found dead at home. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in February 2020, troopers responded to the 600 block of Hemlock Street, in Foster Township for the report of an unresponsive baby boy. Troopers state parents […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy