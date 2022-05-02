Real estate report: Here's how much a new home in a new Fall River subdivision sold for

FALL RIVER — In the South End, at the (new) end of Griffin Street, a contractor managed to find space in a small wooded area between A.L. Ellis Curtains , Wyoming Mills and Globe Street to build some new homes for sale.

One of those homes — with 1,920 square feet of living space, including three bedrooms and three bathrooms — sold $410,000 on April 13, according to real estate and mortgage data company The Warren Group.

Listed at 75 Griffin St., the home was one of only two left in the five-home subdivision, according to the home's description on Zillow.com , from listing agent The Paladin Group.

Among the home's features are a walk-out basement with nine-foot-high ceilings.

The contractor behind the home's construction is Contractors Landing , an LLC based in Fall River. Another home in that new stretch of Griffin Street sold last summer, for $392,000.

Last week's real estate transactions: Gorgeous Little Compton waterfront estate sells for $3.8 million

The top-selling residential property in all of Fall River for the week of April 11-15 was on Barnaby Street, near Prospect Street, where a six-family home sold for $700,000 .

Here are all of the property transactions recorded during the week of April 11-15 throughout Greater Fall River, according to The Warren Group.

DARTMOUTH

To Goddard, Susan; from 7 Swift Road T and Siegal, Edward; 7 Swift Rd, Dartmouth , on 04/12/2022, for $1,825,000.

To E&M RE Property Svcs LLC; from NLA Dartmouth LLC; 319 State Rd, Dartmouth, on 04/13/2022, for $2,725,000.

To Forcier, Thomas R; from Forcier, Richard F; 330 Chase Rd, Dartmouth, on 04/15/2022, for $158,000.

To Souza, Aileen C and Souza, Gunnar; from Boundary RT and Schneider, Elliot; 118 Prospect St, Dartmouth, on 04/15/2022, for $679,000.

Buying a home: A Fall River couple was struggling to afford a new home. They got a $10,000 surprise.

FALL RIVER

To Habibi Investments LLC; from Vlahos, John; 359 Detroit St, Fall River, on 04/11/22, for $130,000.

To Habibi Investments LLC; from Vlahos, John; 369 Detroit St, Fall River, on 04/11/22, for $130,000.

To Waterman, William T and Waterman, Neasa B; from Skramstad, Ronald J; 113 Osborn St, Fall River, on 04/11/22, for $369,000.

To Oliveira Bro Realty LLC; from Machado, Laura L and Machado, Paul N; 225 Washington St, Fall River, on 04/11/22, for $680,000.

To 277 Brightman Street LLC; from Atchison, James G; 277 Brightman St, Fall River, on 04/12/2022, for $10,000.

To Home Innova LLC; from Vincelette, Michael C; 3896 N Main St, Fall River, on 04/12/22, for $290,000.

To Foley, Erin R and Osullivan, David J; from CP 2 Revitalization LLC; 277 Woodlawn St, Fall River, on 04/12/22, for $455,000.

To Dolabany, Afram J; from Jordan, James S; 228 Jefferson St, Fall River, on 04/12/22, for $460,000.

To Wood Street Realty NT and Mendonca, Patricia M; from Silva, Marina; Wood St #B, Fall River, on 04/13/22, for $152,500.

To Elevator Properties Inc; from RI Property Wire LLC; 48 Rocliffe St, Fall River, on 04/13/22, for $305,000.

To R D Kelley T 2000 and Kelley, Raymond D; from Humphreys Jr, John B and Humphreys, Sandra A; 919 Bay St #101, Fall River, on 04/13/2022, for $322,500.

To Vazquez, Manuel A; from Carr, Ryan M; 75 Griffin St #4, Fall River , on 04/13/22, for $410,000.

To Martins, Arthur and Martins, Jennifer A; from Dream Homes LLC; 307 Corbett St, Fall River, on 04/13/2022, for $563,000.

To Barnaby RE Group LLC; from Fernandes, Jacqueline and Fernandes, Abel; 74 Barnaby St, Fall River, on 04/13/2022, for $700,000.

To FHT Realty Investors Inc; from Silva, Marina; Wood St #A, Fall River, on 04/14/22, for $152,500.

To R&D RT and Rusin, Dawn; from Gagnon, Steven and Grant-Gagnon, Sheryl; 986 Walnut St, Fall River, on 04/14/22, for $220,000.

To Oliveria, Ronald; from Melancon, Ann-Cathy and Wilmington Svgs Fund Soc; 404 Stafford Rd, Fall River, on 04/14/22, for $282,000.

To Catarino, Christine D; from Medeiros 4th, Joseph S and Medeiros, Lisa L; 20 Hancock St, Fall River, on 04/14/22, for $312,000.

To Hem, Ken and Hem, Sara; from SMTM Holdings LLC; 137 Colfax St, Fall River, on 04/14/2022, for $435,000.

To Rudra South Main LLC; from Joseph R Castonguay LT and Castonguay, Gary V; 927 S Main St, Fall River, on 04/15/22, for $320,000.

To Flores, Ilsa M; from Negron, Romulo and Santiago, Marines; 39 Grace St, Fall River, on 04/15/22, for $330,000.

To Aiguier Jr, James L; from Pereira, Valter A; 119 Wheeler St, Fall River, on 04/15/22, for $330,000.

To Green-Lee, Chantel; from Garifales Renovations LLC; 180 Lapham St, Fall River, on 04/15/22, for $350,000.

To Hyperion Holdings LLC; from Obrien, Charles D; 370 Linden St, Fall River, on 04/15/22, for $400,000.

To Hyperion Holdings LLC; from Obrien, Charles D; 376 Linden St, Fall River, on 04/15/22, for $400,000.

To Mustafa, Nasima and Mustafa, Golam; from Jamal, Syed A; 423-425 Vale St, Fall River, on 04/15/22, for $400,000.

To Almeida, Antonio; from Martins, Antonio; 511 William St, Fall River, on 04/15/22, for $400,000.

To Belanger, Melissa A; from Goncalo, Evan W; 129 Marchand St, Fall River, on 04/15/22, for $413,000.

To Negron, Romulo and Santiago, Marines; from Florenca, Kevin and Florenca, Amanda J; 45 Baird St, Fall River, on 04/15/2022, for $438,000.

To Fleurival, Lugerson and Fleurival, Cherlane P; from Andrade, Ernest M and Andrade, Anna P; 197 Bush St, Fall River, on 04/15/2022, for $450,000.

To Estacio, Emilio; from Teixeira, Janice J; 132-146 Pitman St, Fall River, on 04/15/22, for $450,000.

To 34IQ LLC; from Reunion Properties LLC; 341 Quequechan St, Fall River, on 04/15/22, for $470,000.

To Spilmann, Marilene D; from Pais, Ana E and Martins, Antonio; 33 Stewart St, Fall River, on 04/15/22, for $470,000.

To Charles, Andree R and Belzince, Kevener R; from Oliveira, Stephanie and Oliveira, Ruben; 175 Winthrop St, Fall River, on 04/15/22, for $480,000.

To Pereira, Cristina S and Pereira, Valter A; from Amaral Jr, Carlos S and Amaral, Luisa L; 9 Winifred Way, Fall River, on 04/15/22, for $589,000.

To Scott, Kemar R; from Durity, Andy E; 571 4th St, Fall River, on 04/15/2022, for $690,000.

FREETOWN

To Levesque, Robert; from Levesque, Thomas and Levesque, Robert; 57 Forge Rd, Freetown, on 04/11/22, for $150,000.

To Tavares, Brianna and Lloyd, Nathan D; from Plante, Robert G and Breton, Amy B; 4 E Public St, Freetown, on 04/14/22, for $447,500.

To Gelmete, Eric and Bucklin, Diane L; from Paradis, Nancy; 9 Wordell St, Freetown, on 04/14/22, for $500,000.

To Ouimet, Dolores and Ouimet, Christopher; from Proprietors Acres LLC; King Philip Way, Freetown, on 04/15/22, for $150,000.

LITTLE COMPTON

To Pelletier, John R; from Downs-Honey, Richard A; 13 Austin Ln, Little Compton, on 04/13/2022, for $945,000.

To 28 Point Meadows NT and Greenfield, Marc A; from J C Davis Charitable T and Davis, Geoffrey B; 28 Point Meadows Rd, Little Compton , on 04/13/2022, for $3,050,000.

NEW BEDFORD

To Doubled Inv Partners LLC; from Money Source Inc; 9 N Orchard St, New Bedford, on 04/11/22, for $168,000.

To Santiago Professional Svc; from Cesolini FT and Cesolini, Lisa M; 1909-1913 Purchase St, New Bedford, on 04/11/22, for $280,000.

To Silva Jr, Jayme; from Silva, Jayme J; 166 Highland St, New Bedford, on 04/11/22, for $318,750.

To Robinson, Conrad; from Spring, Edward W; 49 Parker St, New Bedford, on 04/11/22, for $322,000.

To Quino, Juan and Quino, Juana; from Jose M Carreiro Irret and Carreiro, Jason M; 8 Mulberry St, New Bedford, on 04/12/22, for $500,000.

To Guzman, William A and Jimenez, Ana I; from Jaworski, Alanna; 340 Summer St, New Bedford, on 04/13/22, for $435,000.

To Andrade, Jorge H and Andrade, Ruth; from Dias, Antonio A and Dias, Margarida S; 95-97 Hazard St, New Bedford, on 04/13/22, for $550,000.

To Lee, Jennifer R and Arsenault, Joseph E; from Durand, Jackson and Durand, Nicholas; 205 Princeton St, New Bedford, on 04/14/22, for $337,000.

To Prime Storage New Bedford; from New Bedford Prop LLC and JB New Bedford LLC; 969 Shawmut Ave, New Bedford, on 04/14/22, for $13,500,000.

To Vazquez, Maria; from Tallage Lincoln LLC; 2088 Phillips Rd #36, New Bedford, on 04/15/22, for $135,000.

To Middleboro Ark LLC; from Psichopaidas, Nick G and Psichopaidas, Debra; 2100 Phillips Rd #29, New Bedford, on 04/15/22, for $141,000.

To Jacintho, William M and Jacintho, Donna; from Jacintho, Donna and Sherman, Diane; 310-312 Hersom St, New Bedford, on 04/15/22, for $167,500.

To Franklin&Brkledge Dev; from Central Avenue 173 RT and Dumont, Christopher J; 173 Central Ave, New Bedford, on 04/15/22, for $225,000.

To Lopes, Tyler and Cozzens, Kayleigh; from Correia, Roger J and Correia, Gregg S; 87 Larch St, New Bedford, on 04/15/22, for $300,000.

To Abarca, Claudia L; from Pineda, Ana E; 80 Grant St, New Bedford, on 04/15/22, for $325,000.

To Brouillard, Lauren; from Calodesu LLC and Sousa, Derek; 1132 Pequot St, New Bedford, on 04/15/22, for $365,000.

To Mahoney, Nicole and Mahoney, Michael; from Hawthorne Prop Mgmt LLC; 1024 Almy St, New Bedford, on 04/15/22, for $540,000.

To Quiles, Milagros and Quiles, Sandro; from Soares, Joseph and Soares, Eulalia M; 568 Brock Ave, New Bedford, on 04/15/22, for $541,000.

SOMERSET

To Dasilva, Victor A; from Dorman Family LLC; Keegan Ct #7, Somerset, on 04/12/22, for $140,000.

To Dasilva, Victor A; from Dorman Family LLC; Keegan Ct #4, Somerset, on 04/12/22, for $140,000.

To Rosenthal, Peter I and Rosenthal, Kayla S; from Rosenthal, Stuart M; 239 Mohawk Rd, Somerset, on 04/13/22, for $300,000.

To Flanagan, Ariana E; from Rivers Edge Prop LLC; 347 Arch St, Somerset, on 04/15/22, for $250,000.

To Oconnell, Suzanne and Murphy, Brian E; from Desrosiers, Patricia A and Desrosiers, Richard R; 75 Carol St, Somerset, on 04/15/22, for $760,000.

SWANSEA

To Levesque Landscaping Inc; from Ponte, Evaristo M and Ponte, Cecilia L; 1240 Gar Hwy, Swansea, on 04/11/22, for $500,000.

To Gabriel, Gary and Giannini, Lisa; from Furbee, Jenny and Furbee, Christopher; 8 Winslow Way, Swansea , on 04/11/22, for $959,000.

To Prime Storage Swansea LLC; from GF Funding Swansea LLC; 262 Swansea Mall Dr #1, Swansea, on 04/11/22, for $22,000,000.

To Twaits, Donna M and Circosta, Scott T; from Cabral, Timothy F and Soderlund, Lyn M; 1096 Gardners Neck Rd, Swansea, on 04/12/22, for $415,000.

To Daluz, Annalisa and Daluz, Luis M; from R&C Levesque IRT and Levesque, Richard R; Bark St (ES), Swansea, on 04/13/22, for $195,000.

To Daniels, David and Daniels, Lauren; from Ferreira, Steven; 32 Macomber Ave, Swansea, on 04/13/22, for $397,000.

To Powell, Lymon K and Dimarzio, Deanna M; from Swansea Waterview T and Lopes, Elizabeth D; 805 Pearse Rd, Swansea, on 04/14/22, for $365,000.

To Cabral, Katelyn and Cabral, Hilary A; from Vitale, Christine; Oak St, Swansea, on 04/15/22, for $210,000.

To Chambers, Anne L and Chambers, Christopher M; from Hanley, James M and Hanley, Claudia; 55 Windsor Ct, Swansea, on 04/15/22, for $675,000.

TIVERTON

To Navarro, Cynthia and Pabon, Carlos P; from Clearpoint Custom Hm Inc; 35 Lyne Rd, Tiverton, on 04/13/2022, for $732,500.

To Manchester, Clayton L; from Manchester-Rego, Cynthia A and Mello, Joseph; Crandall Rd, Tiverton, on 04/14/2022, for $100,000.

To Manchester, Clayton L; from Manchester-Rego, Cynthia A; Crandall Rd, Tiverton, on 04/14/2022, for $250,000.

To Saccucci, Carol E; from Meyer, Jeffrey C and Iafrate, Adam; 4 Oconnell Rd, Tiverton, on 04/15/2022, for $380,000.

To Barton, Ava; from Garvey, Terence P and Garvey, Carol A; 105 Lucy Ave, Tiverton, on 04/15/2022, for $440,000.

To Hogan, Ann E; from Fairbairn, Janet A; 5 West Ave, Tiverton, on 04/18/2022, for $830,000.

To Strum, James C and Mclaughlin, Mary B; from Batchelder, Herbert W and Batchelder, Susan V; 21 Leeshore Ln #21, Tiverton, on 04/18/2022, for $860,000.

WESTPORT

To Pavao, Idelino J and Pavao, Nancy; from Haven Home Builders LLC; 407 Tickle Rd, Westport, on 04/11/22, for $620,000.

To Mendonca, Sharon A; from Serarevic, Nicole and Serarevic, Yasmin; 2 Grinnell Ct, Westport, on 04/13/22, for $694,900.

To Botelho, Kayla; from Carlson, Tyler; 75 Charlotte White Rd Ext, Westport, on 04/14/22, for $399,000.

To Vigneau, Sandy and Vigneau, Tony; from Morgado, Adam T; 27 Jennings Way, Westport, on 04/14/22, for $705,000.

To Shilling, Andrew J and Shilling, Kirsten N; from Fitton Richard H Jr Est and Cummings, Betsy F; 564 River Rd, Westport , on 04/14/22, for $2,825,000.

To Chirigotis, Kreig W; from Chouinard, Elizabeth C and Chouinard, Dennis; 2 Crane Ave, Westport, on 04/15/22, for $310,000.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Real estate report: Here's how much a new home in a new Fall River subdivision sold for