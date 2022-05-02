ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wertz: Dan Pastore for Congress - an 'Erie First' candidate

By Jim Wertz
Erie Times News
 2 days ago

For much of Erie County’s modern history, our representative in Congress has called Erie County home. Republicans Tom Ridge and Phil English, Democrat Kathy Dahlkemper — Erie natives all. But that changed with the election of Butler County car salesman Mike Kelly in 2010.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pbbTF_0fQEze1t00

For all of the existential threats he has posed to the country since taking office, in the our 16th District — beyond some sand for Presque Isle — one is hard pressed to answer the question of what our representative has done to represent us, to represent Erie.

This is why so many Erie voters, regardless of party affiliation, say “we need someone from Erie in Washington.” It’s also the reason that Mike Kelly has lost Erie County to Democratic challengers in 2018 and 2020. It’s why you’re seeing his billboards throughout Erie County in spite of the fact that he has no primary challenge. He’s worried because it’s time, once and for all, for Erie voters to cast their ballots for Erie first. And why wouldn’t we?

When legislators vote for a piece of legislation that protects Lake Erie and the Great Lakes, it benefits watersheds throughout the United States. When legislators vote for infrastructure to rebuild the former centers of America’s industrial power like Erie, Pennsylvania, the heartland wins. Why shouldn’t our legislators vote "Erie First"? The beautiful beaches of Presque Isle, the sprawling vineyards of the largest grape-growing region east of the Rocky Mountains, and the world-class fishing on Lake Erie and its tributaries should be enough to make anyone face the world with a can-do Erie First attitude. When matched with our rich industrial history and the role Erie played in the founding of our democratic experiment, you've got the perfect marriage of pride and promise for the potential in our community.

We should all be Erie First. That's why I’m supporting Dan Pastore for Congress in 2022.

We need someone who represents Erie values. There is too much at stake.

Dan has an entrepreneurial mind and the heart of a lion. He’s never been handed anything. He’s built it.

He was born here, the son of an Erie girl and an Italian immigrant — a carpenter — who went on with his brothers to build houses and apartments throughout Erie County. From his humble beginnings, Dan attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania and later earned a law degree from the University of Pittsburgh. He knows the value of hard work, patience, and perseverance.

When he founded Erie.Net — the region's first residential internet service provider — people thought he was crazy. But he understood what the future held and he knew this was the best way to help residents of Erie become a part of it.

When he sold Erie.Net, he merged his entrepreneurship with his lifelong passion for the outdoors and started FishUSA, in partnership with his wife and brother, piece by piece, packing and shipping from their garage before moving into brick-and-mortar warehouse space in the city of Erie’s West 12th Street industrial corridor. Today, FishUSA is the top in its class and employs more than 60 people right here in Fairview Township, Erie County. Dan’s passion for fishing and technology now enables tens of thousands of fishermen throughout western Pennsylvania to do what they love.

His success and knowledge of our regional environment led to his appointment to the Pennsylvania Fish and Game Commission, where he’s served as a commissioner of the Northwest region since 2019, protecting and serving the natural resources central to our Erie way of life.

Let’s face it. Erie doesn't need a car salesman, particularly one who never lived here and doesn’t represent us.

Erie needs a proven leader. Erie needs someone who understands the intersections of technology and business, and someone who will vote for the infrastructure to connect them when it comes to the floor of the House. Erie needs a fellow fisherman who will remember that Pennsylvania values are sowed at the edge of a stream when he fights for our families in the halls of Congress.

Dan knows what that means to western Pennsylvania. He knows what it means to Erie.

So when you head to the polls or fill out your mail ballot for the May 17 Democratic primary election, think about Erie first and join me in voting for Dan Pastore for Congress.

Jim Wertz is the chairman of the Erie County Democratic Party.

Comments / 1

