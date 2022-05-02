What's new at the Mu? Big Read keynote to feature Poet Laureate Joy Harjo

The grand finale of the Massillon Museum’s 2022 NEA Big Read will be the keynote by Muscogee author Joy Harjo, the United States' poet laureate at 7 p.m. Thursday. The presentation in MassMu’s Gessner Hall is free, but registration should be made by visiting MassMu.org/tickets or by calling the Museum at 330-833-4061.

Highlights

MassMu and its NEA Big Read partners have distributed 1,200 free copies of this year’s book selection, "An American Sunrise," Harjo’s acclaimed poetry anthology. In 15 years of facilitating the NEA Big Read with its primary community partner the Massillon Public Library, MassMu has provided more than 30,000 complimentary books to the community.

In 2019, Harjo was appointed the 23rd United States poet laureate. The author of nine poetry books, she has also written two memoirs that invite readers to travel along with the heartaches, losses, and realizations of her “poet-warrior” road.

Harjo’s writing awards include the 2019 Jackson Prize from the Poetry Society of America, the Ruth Lilly Prize from the Poetry Foundation, the 2015 Wallace Stevens Award from the Academy of American Poets, and the William Carlos Williams Award from the Poetry Society of America. A resident of Tulsa, Oklahoma, she is a chancellor of the Academy of American Poets and Board of Directors Chair of the Native Arts and Cultures Foundation. She holds a Tulsa Artist Fellowship.

Why attend

An initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest, the NEA Big Read broadens our understanding of our world, our communities, and ourselves through the joy of sharing a good book. The Massillon Museum receives operating support from the Ohio Arts Council and ArtsinStark, and marketing support from Visit Canton. One Tiger and Rotary Club of Massillon have helped fund the 2022 NEA Big Read and the complementary Little Read.

If you go

WHAT – NEA Big Read Keynote—Native American Poet Joy Harjo

WHEN – Thursday, May 5, 7:00 p.m.

WHERE – Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way East, downtown Massillon

massillonmuseum.org or 330-833-4061