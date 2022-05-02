ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

What's new at the Mu? Big Read keynote to feature Poet Laureate Joy Harjo

By Margy Vogt
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DNyvQ_0fQEy2sH00

The grand finale of the Massillon Museum’s 2022 NEA Big Read will be the keynote by Muscogee author Joy Harjo, the United States' poet laureate at 7 p.m. Thursday. The presentation in MassMu’s Gessner Hall is free, but registration should be made by visiting MassMu.org/tickets or by calling the Museum at 330-833-4061.

Highlights

MassMu and its NEA Big Read partners have distributed 1,200 free copies of this year’s book selection, "An American Sunrise," Harjo’s acclaimed poetry anthology. In 15 years of facilitating the NEA Big Read with its primary community partner the Massillon Public Library, MassMu has provided more than 30,000 complimentary books to the community.

In 2019, Harjo was appointed the 23rd United States poet laureate. The author of nine poetry books, she has also written two memoirs that invite readers to travel along with the heartaches, losses, and realizations of her “poet-warrior” road.

Harjo’s writing awards include the 2019 Jackson Prize from the Poetry Society of America, the Ruth Lilly Prize from the Poetry Foundation, the 2015 Wallace Stevens Award from the Academy of American Poets, and the William Carlos Williams Award from the Poetry Society of America. A resident of Tulsa, Oklahoma, she is a chancellor of the Academy of American Poets and Board of Directors Chair of the Native Arts and Cultures Foundation. She holds a Tulsa Artist Fellowship.

Why attend

An initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest, the NEA Big Read broadens our understanding of our world, our communities, and ourselves through the joy of sharing a good book. The Massillon Museum receives operating support from the Ohio Arts Council and ArtsinStark, and marketing support from Visit Canton. One Tiger and Rotary Club of Massillon have helped fund the 2022 NEA Big Read and the complementary Little Read.

If you go

WHAT – NEA Big Read Keynote—Native American Poet Joy Harjo

WHEN – Thursday, May 5, 7:00 p.m.

WHERE – Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way East, downtown Massillon

massillonmuseum.org or 330-833-4061

Comments / 0

Related
WNBF News Radio 1290

Take a Walk In the Park at These Best New York Sculpture Gardens

If you go to visit one of Upstate New York's famous sculpture gardens, one thing is for sure. You are going to find yourself in a pretty spectacular setting. The sculpture gardens and art parks on this list, for the most part, can be found on hilltops in small communities throughout the upstate region. Most are non-profits, and all of them offer surprises along your journey. Many of America's most famous sculptors ar represented here in the fields and meadows of Upstate New York, including Henry Moore, Louise Nevelson, and even Maya Lin who created the unforgettable Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

‘A sense of radical possibility’: re-examining the great migration through art

The way we talk about the great migration is often oversimplified, limiting it to the movement of Black Americans from the rural south to the urban north through the early and mid 20th century. But there are many more stories of the great migration than just this one. The new joint exhibition between the Mississippi Museum of Art and the Baltimore Museum of Art, A Movement in Every Direction seeks to complicate that tidy narrative through freshly commissioned artwork that adds new stories to the great migration, and explores how it continues to this day.
MUSEUMS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massillon, OH
Entertainment
City
Massillon, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
State
Oklahoma State
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Progressive Self-Help Books Featured in LibraryBub Selection for May

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Self-help books are written with the intention of showing readers how to solve personal problems. Jim Giombetti has written a book that looks to the lessons of history for solutions to the problems faced by people today and the challenges that lie ahead. He explains that "the patterns of production, consumption and employment will require proactive adaptation by individuals, corporations and even governments. Climate change and population growth will require structural change economically and socially." The perspective in his book Lessons of History allows people to open up their minds and "to see the present and future for what it can be, through a new set of eyeglasses." Daniel Mangena's book Stepping beyond Intention is also about opening minds. The purpose of the book, he explains, is "to show how to break through the stagnant energy and paralyzed states of being" that hinder development; "the angst-inducing places and spaces" where we sense "that there has to be more to life" but we can't "figure out what that it is or how to get there".
BOOKS & LITERATURE
InsideHook

The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This May

If there’s a running theme in this month’s rundown of notable books, it’s the idea of people moving outside of their comfort zone. Here, you’ll find books written by people best known for their work in the film industry; you’ll also find a foray into nonfiction from an author better known for their detailed fictional trips into the future. Whether you’re looking for ruminations on aging or a thrilling trip into a human mind, our recommendations this month have you covered.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Ten books by Latino authors you should be reading, according to Sandra Cisneros

Sandra Cisneros is as well known for her writing as she is for her love of reading.“Everyone needs to know yourself before you can be in any kind of relationship, but especially a writer needs to be reading to be writing,” she said.In a  conversation with The Independent, the author of House on Mango Street, who is set to speak at the Santa Fe Literary Festival, shared some of her recent reads. Cisneros will be appearing at the festival, being held later this month, alongside U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo. The pair join a line up which includes other award...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wallace Stevens
Person
Joy Harjo
The Guardian

Constructing a Nervous System review – a deeply personal account of black female identity

Margo Jefferson is the rare memoirist who is always daring the reader to keep up. She’d rather recall her fleeting impressions instead of recounting a scene and the sheer volume of her allusions to 20th-century Americana – she worked for years on the culture desk of the New York Times – casts an instant spell. In her 2015 book, Negroland, she found a form that held together a portrait of her childhood in a rarefied black enclave in 1950s Chicago, and her early encounters with feminism as a young woman in New York, interspersed with musings on Little Women, James Baldwin and The Ed Sullivan Show. The book was alternately categorised as social history and memoir. The typical Jefferson paragraph, zigzagging through different perspectives, freely borrowing and repurposing other writers’ sentences and song lyrics, invariably reminds me of something one character tells another in Italo Calvino’s 1972 novel Invisible Cities: “It is not the voice that commands the story: it is the ear.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
operawire.com

Elizabeth Bowman Named Editor for Opera Canada

Elizabeth Bowman joined the Opera Canada team as of May 1 to take on the role of editor for the magazine. For over 15 years, Ms. Bowman has specialized in public relations, communications, branding, and digital media strategy specifically focused on opera and classical performing arts. Through Bowman Media, she has worked directly with the Metropolitan Opera conductor James Gaffigan, mezzo-soprano Wallis Giunta, soprano Joyce El-Khoury and many more.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poet Laureate#The Massillon Museum#Nea Big Read#The Poetry Foundation
theodysseyonline.com

Story Time: My Adventure Into The Writing World

For my getting published class that I’m taking this semester, I had this project in which I was assigned an author to research, a book to read of theirs and to interview said author. My assigned author was Deborah Heiligman, award winning children’s and young adult author, and I needed to read her 2009 young adult nonfiction narrative Charles and Emma: The Darwins’ Leap of Faith. I did the research, prepared all my questions and set up an appointment to call Mrs. Heiligman. I got extremely nervous at this point. I’m new to the creative writing major; I don’t know a lot of things that I probably should know at this point being a sophomore, and I’ve felt insecure about that idea ever since I claimed the major this past winter break. I doubted myself. But my grade in the class was hanging in the balance so I made the call.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ARTnews

Smithsonian American Art Museum Acquires More than 200 Artworks for its Craft Collection

Click here to read the full article. As the country’s preeminent institution dedicated to the cultivation and study of American art, the Smithsonian American Art Museum (SAAM) carries the unique curatorial responsibility of capturing the expansive and multifaceted nature of the nation’s culture in its displays. During a complex and often fraught period in United States history marked by social and political upheaval accompanied by changing perspectives, a mindful approach to growing a museum’s collection is one of the most visible ways it can tell important stories. This is the impetus behind a recent acquisition campaign coinciding with the 50th anniversary...
MUSEUMS
NPR

Through art, 'Smahtguy' tells life story of former Rep. Barney Frank

There's one thing that's unfortunate about Smahtguy, Eric Orner's sweeping new graphic novel about the life of former Mass. Rep. Barney Frank. It's this: Smahtguy's subject is so powerful, its story so engagingly told, that reviewers will probably concentrate on its success as a narrative. They'll talk about things like...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

The Independent

1K+
Followers
251
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Massillon, OH from Massillon Independent.

 http://indeonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy