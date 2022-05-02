ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

'Maybe I am that person who can make a change': Brockton native breaks down autism barriers

By Christopher Butler, The Enterprise
 3 days ago

BROCKTON — Anthony Wright sat in a desk chair in his bedroom, facing the lens of a video camera with his hands clasped in front of his torso.

"I need this Raiders hat because my hair is crazy," he told his YouTube viewers, adjusting the black baseball cap on his head. "This is what's keeping it not looking so crazy."

The video is titled "Autism Awareness 2022" and was posted to Wright's YouTube channel on April 1, the first day of Autism Awareness month. In the 20-minute video, he discusses the importance of Autism Awareness month and what it means to him.

"This month, I want to cherish it as much as I can. ... It's almost like a birthday," he said in the video. "This is something that really isn't talked a lot about unless someone knows someone on the spectrum."

At age 2½, Wright, now 21, was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, which affects roughly 1 in 44 children across the country, according to the CDC . He said he's been aware of his disability, and how it impacts his life, for as long as he can remember.

"We told him at a young age," said his mother, Stacy Wright.

Advocating for himself

Wright started his YouTube channel, which has around 130 subscribers, nearly two years ago in the early days of the pandemic, per the recommendation from the Department of Development Services . He uses it as a means to talk about his experience living with ASD, and provides a point of view on current events from someone living with a disability.

“There aren’t a lot of people who advocate for autism," he said in an interview.

The DDS provided Wright with a camera and other equipment to record and upload his videos. In most of his content, he reviews Marvel movies or shows like "The Walking Dead." But recently, he's made more videos sharing his life experiences, hoping to break down stigmas and misconceptions surrounding autism.

His channel, called Gen-Z Geek , created an emotional outlet for him amid the challenges of the pandemic. Wright is a part-time student at Bridgewater State University, where he began studying communications in the fall semester of 2019. When the pandemic hit, it became even more difficult to succeed in classes and make friends.

“It was definitely hard with the virtual courses,” he said. "I essentially had to be my own teacher."

Local TV star: First. this Brockton native landed major role on HBO. Now, he's starring in his own show.

Like most universities, Bridgewater State has a disability resource center that supports students with disabilities. But now that Wright is a legal adult and out of high school, he had to seek out assistance on his own. Besides periodically sending him in with a script of what to say, his parents couldn't help him, and Wright had to advocate for himself.

“I just felt like I was thrown into the deep end. The first couple years, it just felt like I was drowning, just trying to stay afloat," he said.

Wright has an incredible memory for things like superhero comics and football, and he passed his MCAS exam on the first try. With such a high intellectual prowess, it was a no-brainer for him to go onto college.

“I was hesitant to start college at first," he said. "But I thought, ‘I made it this far.’”

Before graduating from Brockton High School, Wright got a job in 2017 working in the kitchen at Cape Cod Café, where he typically prepares the dough for the restaurant's iconic bar pizza. He's been working there for almost five years. He even got his driver's license.

"He never wanted to drive," said Stacy Wright. "(But) he continues to push himself.”

'It just continues the legacy': Italian Kitchen has been sold – to familiar Brockton faces

Having an impact

"Autism affects everyone in the house," said Stacy Wright. "There were days that were difficult, years that were difficult.”

Anthony Wright has two siblings, an older sister Rachel, 24, and a younger brother Brandon, 12. After growing up alongside a brother with autism, his sister decided to become a teacher. She now teaches fourth grade special education at Arnone School.

"Knowing she’s in a position inspired by me, it feels good knowing the kind of impact I can have on someone," Wright said.

Although calculating the population of students with ASD is difficult, it's estimated that roughly 44% of students with ASD in the United States receive post-secondary education, with a graduation rate of only 41%. Comparatively, the general population has a 59% post-secondary graduation rate.

Similarly, only one in three individuals diagnosed with ASD receive a driver's license before they turn 21, according to research from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Wright's mother also works in a special education classroom as a one-on-one nurse. She said that parents of her students tell her that they hope their kids can be as successful as her son.

“It shows that maybe I am that person who can make a change, and inspire others when they see how far I’ve come," Wright said.

Speaking out, speaking up

Wright said that he struggles with initiating conversations with his peers, making it difficult for him to make friends. He spent most of his senior year of high school sitting alone at the lunch table, or with people he didn't know.

“When I got older, I was seen as a weird kid, antisocial," he said. “People make fun of what they don’t understand.”

Traffic fatalities: Roadway deaths were at their highest in 2021 in Plymouth County — here's what we know

His YouTube channel provides insight into his mind, opening up an opportunity for individuals with disabilities to enter the conversation. His recent videos describe why those diagnosed with ASD struggle with communication, and how the pandemic affected people like him.

Despite his disability, Wright loves to speak publicly and is incredibly well-spoken. He hopes to use the skills he's developed from operating his YouTube channel in his future job, and aims to one day work for Marvel.

“We don’t let him feel bad about himself,” said Stacy Wright. “It doesn’t define him.”

Even beyond Autism Awareness month, Wright hopes that people recognize the struggles of those with disabilities, and wants to be an inspiration for younger kids like him.

“You can’t let society tell you what to do," he said. “You got to prove people wrong."

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: 'Maybe I am that person who can make a change': Brockton native breaks down autism barriers

MINNESOTA STATE
