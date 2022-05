Ozzy Osbourne has tested positive for COVID-19, as revealed by his wife and manager Sharon on her new show Talk TV. "Ozzy was only diagnosed... it was, like, middle of the night [U.K.] time. I spoke to him and he's okay," said Sharon in a video clip uploaded by TMZ. "I am very worried about Ozzy right now," she added, fighting back tears, "We've gone two years without him catching COVID and it's just Ozzy's luck he would get it now."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO