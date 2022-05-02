ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Lejeune, NC

Families like mine that lost babies after living at Camp Lejeune deserve justice

By Audrey Williams Pride
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fRAjM_0fQEx91900

Between 1953 and 1987 at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina more than 1 million military and civilian staff and their families lived and worked on base and were unknowingly exposed to contaminated water.

The CDC’s Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry found volatile organic compounds (VOCs) contaminated several water supplies that served Camp Lejeune and families residing on the property. These VOCs ranged from 240 to 3,400 times the legal safety levels, polluting the water our families drank, cooked with, and bathed in.

For too long, Camp Lejeune alumni like myself have suffered in silence.

Although the Veterans Administration and U.S. government have publicly acknowledged the deadly contamination, they have failed to provide support or acknowledgment for the families of enlisted personnel who continue to suffer from a myriad of health complications and fatalities.

My husband and I moved to Camp Lejeune in 1984 as part of his enlistment in the Navy. We lived there for nearly two years when I became pregnant with my first child, William James Morris III. Overjoyed and looking forward to motherhood, I experienced a thoroughly normal pregnancy. Until the end.

A few days before my due date, I started spotting and my doctor instructed me to go to the hospital. Admitted for testing, the on-call doctor said he couldn’t detect a heartbeat and that I must give birth immediately.

When I gave birth, all of my worst fears were confirmed. My son, my first born child, did not survive. We conducted an autopsy, which came back inconclusive. They simply could not identify a single reason why my son met this horrific fate.

I sunk into a deep depression, blaming myself for my son’s death. I carried that guilt and harrowing depression with me for years. I have since learned the harsh lesson that time does not alleviate this type of grief, and that I’ll have to live with it the rest of my life.

Years later while watching the news, I heard President Obama mention Camp Lejeune’s toxic water. Only then did I piece together the facts and come to the conclusion that my son’s death was related directly to the contaminated water I drank and cooked with before and throughout my pregnancy.

Tragically, my story is far from unique. A graveyard known as “Baby Heaven” currently exists at Camp Lejeune. Hundreds of graves mark the lives of babies lost, infants who did not survive more than a few days, if they survived at all. For me, the site serves as a tribute to these young lives lost — and as sickening evidence that something at Camp Lejeune had gone terribly wrong.

Inexplicably, our losses have not been recognized by the government. Today, the VA recognizes only eight presumptive conditions directly related to the toxic water, and only for enlisted personnel.

But what about all the Camp Lejeune family members and staff who lived on base and the innocent children who lost their lives possibly from exposure to toxic groundwater?

The bipartisan Camp Lejeune Justice Act was introduced in the Senate last Fall, with Sen Thom Tillis as lead sponsor . It remains on the docket for legislative approval as part of the Honoring our PACT Act.

While nothing can rectify my devastating loss, or the losses of others, this legislation will provide a measure of healing and closure for myself and other veteran families who’ve endured in silence for far too long.

This legislation is about more than politics — it represents what is right and wrong in the treatment of military families. Our government failed us at Camp Lejeune. It now has the opportunity to provide some small rectification for their actions and years of inaction.

The Camp Lejeune Justice Act offers a semblance of justice for veterans, and for all the lives lost or devastated by this tragedy.

My son would have been 36 years old this year. I believe that he and hundreds of other innocent infants were robbed of their opportunity for life. The least the government can do for families like mine is acknowledge their failure and provide some closure to these open wounds.

Audrey Williams Pride lives in Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camp Lejeune, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
Camp Lejeune, NC
Government
WBTV

Young girl fighting for her life in Charlotte shortly after family left Ukraine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In early February, 5-year-old Maria Melnyk’s family returned home to the United States seeking better medical treatment for their daughter. Yuriy Melnyk, a Huntersville resident and Maria’s father, said he and his family were visiting relatives in the western portion of Ukraine in the summer of 2021. He said that during the trip Maria started to feel sick and complained of stomach pain. When the pain didn’t subside, Maria was taken to the hospital. It was determined that her illness was being caused by an infection. Melnyk said doctors then told him his daughter was suffering kidney failure and needed to be taken to the intensive care unit at a hospital in Kyiv, the nation’s capital.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audrey Williams
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Daily Mail

Three US Navy sailors are found dead in 'unrelated' incidents on USS George Washington in under a week as rapid intervention psychiatric team is deployed on board

Three US Navy sailors have died on an aircraft carrier in less than a week, with officials saying the tragedies are all unrelated. The deaths happened on the USS George Washington earlier this month, with two of the three victims so-far identified. They are Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KEYT

Army report finds horses that carry the caskets of America’s heroes live in ‘unsatisfactory’ conditions, after 2 die

The military horses that carry America’s heroes to their final resting place in Arlington National Cemetery are living in unsanitary and potentially life-threatening conditions, according to a US Army report reviewed exclusively by CNN, consuming poor-quality feed, suffering from parasites and standing in their own excrement in tiny mud lots scattered with gravel and construction waste.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Navy
The Independent

First death row inmate to face execution in South Carolina in a decade chooses to die by firing squad

The first death row inmate to face execution in South Carolina in more than a decade has chosen to die by firing squad rather than the electric chair.Richard Moore, 57, is scheduled to be put to death on 29 April for the 1999 murder of a store clerk in Spartanburg County during a robbery gone wrong.After being given his execution date by the Supreme Court last month, Moore was forced to make the impossible decision between the two methods of execution.South Carolina has not executed an inmate in almost 11 years as state officials have struggled to get their hands...
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military

There are more than 1.3 million active-duty military personnel serving in the U.S. armed forces. Though they have different duties, they all work to defend the United States and its interests domestically and around the world. While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Navy service member, 29, assigned to San Diego explosive disposal unit, dies in unexplained 'training accident' at Marine Corps base in Hawaii

A 29 year-old Navy explosives expert died during a training event at a Marine Corps base in Hawaii in what military bosses have dubbed a 'training accident.'. Lieutenant Junior Grade Aaron Fowler, 29, who had been assigned to a San Diego-based explosive ordnance disposal unit, was pronounced dead after becoming unresponsive during training at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kanehoe Bay, according to a statement by the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Public Affairs.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
MilitaryTimes

Fewer Marines in the Corps, but more pay for those who stay

There will be fewer Marines in uniform by year’s end under the current budget proposal, but they’ll get paid more. Corps end strength reduction continues at an annual pace as the service shrinks its personnel footprint to both pay for new war-fighting technology and grow a more seasoned, experienced force.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Marines eying the overlooked Individual Ready Reserve to keep talent

Sgt. Zonia Kotaro had a good first Marine Corps enlistment. She had gone off to recruit training in 2014, learned the skills of a motor transport operator, and went overseas to her first unit in Okinawa, Japan, where she stayed two years. In the final part of her tour, she...
MILITARY
Upworthy

Homeless dog that comforted troops in Kosovo to fly to America to live with one of the soldiers

Duke is now set to fly to America and to Sergeant Kelsey. "The entire Army unit is so excited that Duke is coming home. This is the moment we've prayed for," said Sergeant Kelsey. The staff at the Alamal Foundation also held a farewell party for Duke, who they fostered during his recovery. It included a dog-friendly celebration cake, party hats and well wishes. Paws of War has launched a campaign to help raise money for Duke’s flight to the U.S. and his lifetime medical care. "Everyone is thinking of our troops serving overseas right now and they want to help in some way," said Dereck Cartright. "We absolutely want to put a smile on their faces and ensure they don’t have to worry about Duke surviving. We are happy to help them with this mission and hope that many people in the community will want to support it as well. We can’t do it without their support."
PETS
Washington Examiner

The Marines of the future

In the summer of 2019, the 38th commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David Berger, published his Commandant’s Planning Guidance, intended to align the Marine Corps with the 2018 National Defense Strategy. While it is standard for a new service chief to issue such a “vision” statement, Berger’s plan was noteworthy for its revolutionary character.
MILITARY
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
1K+
Followers
213
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy