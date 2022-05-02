ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binance Launches InitiativesTo Educate Indians About Bitcoin, Ethereum Amid Regulatory Woes

By Navdeep Yadav
 2 days ago
Amid the regulatory crackdown in India, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance aims to run cryptocurrency classes for Indian investors.

What Happened: The company said it would simultaneously launch three educational initiatives that would help educate Indian investors and students about cryptocurrency. The first of the education initiatives will target the student demographic and is titled "Blockchain for Good." Other initiatives include webinars by Indian cryptocurrency influencers like Kashif Raza, Neha Nagar, and Aditya Saini, and a learn-to-earn program that would allow people to earn cryptocurrency all the while learning about it.

Binance, in a statement, said, "given the growth witnessed by crypto in India, and the strategic importance of the geography, investor education has been an area of concern for multiple stakeholders, including regulators and policymakers."

This came about a week after Binance partnered with premier Indian government-run IIT Delhi to provide non-fungible token (NFT) tickets during its three-day cultural fest.

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD have seen major traction from Indian investors. However, amid the hostile environment caused by the regulatory hammer in India, the crypto exchanges have seen their trading volumes fall by a thud.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, Bitcoin traded 0.3% higher over 24 hours at $38,587.97, while Ethereum traded 0.5% higher at $2,838.31 in the same period.

