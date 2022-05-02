ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Jackie Robinson All-Star game bat sells at $1.08 million

By Nexstar Media Wire, Travis Schlepp
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e17U9_0fQEtlqs00

( KTLA ) – A bat used by baseball icon Jackie Robinson in the 1949 All-Star game sold at auction for a record price of $1.08 million. The bat was used in the 1949 All-Star game in Brooklyn in which Robinson hit a double and scored three runs.

That year’s midsummer classic also marked the first time Black players were selected for an All-Star game. No. 42 would go on to finish that season being awarded the National League’s Most Valuable Player.

Robinson kept the bat in his personal collection as a keepsake to commemorate the historic accomplishment. The bat was purchased by Hunt Auctions at a public auction on behalf of an unnamed private client.

Have some old baseball cards? Here’s what to know before you try to sell

David Hunt, President of Hunt Auctions, said he was honored to be involved in the sale of an important piece of American sports history. Hunt said the sale of the Jackie Robinson bat is part of a growing demand and increased value for the barrier-breaking batsman’s memorabilia.

“For years we have witnessed pricing increase for items related to Robinson’s iconic career and see more room for growth as his legacy is becoming, appropriately so, more significant to each generation of fans,” Hunt said in a news release.

In 2020, Hunt Auctions was involved in the sale of a 1950 Jackie Robinson Brooklyn Dodgers home jersey for a record price of $4.2 million. Hunt Auctions said the record price for any piece of baseball memorabilia was a 1928-30 Babe Ruth New York Yankees road jersey which sold in 2019 for $5.6 million.

To see photos of the record-breaking Jackie Robinson bat, go to the Goldin website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Dodgers Continue To Lead Most Important MLB Odds

The Los Angeles Dodgers have wasted no time dominating early on in 2022. After signing Freddie Freeman and acquiring Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox, the Dodgers have the second-best record in the National League at 14-7. They are tied for first place in the NL West division with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Babe Ruth
The Spun

Look: Here’s The Fastest Pitch Of The MLB Season

The fastest pitch of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season was thrown on Sunday afternoon. Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley threw a 103 MPH fastball in the eighth inning of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It’s the fastest pitch of the 2022 MLB regular season to date.
PHOENIX, AZ
KSAT 12

From stadium to sea, LA Dodgers unveil All-Star Game plans

LOS ANGELES – From the stadium to the sea, the Los Angeles Dodgers unveiled plans Tuesday for this summer's MLB All-Star Game, the franchise's first time as host in 42 years. Dodger Stadium had been scheduled as the site in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shortened the schedule and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Cease, White Sox shut down Trout, Angels; Ohtani pinch hits

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease struck out 11 to match a career best and gave up just one hit in seven sparkling innings, propelling the Chicago White Sox to a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout struck out in all four...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#All Star Game#Bat#Ktla#The National League#Hunt Auctions#American
NEWS10 ABC

Comedian Dave Chappelle attacked on stage in LA

LOS ANGELES (KTSM) – Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked by man while performing on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles Tuesday, May 3. According to published reports, the unidentified man jumped on stage, rushed and tackled Chappelle, and then attempted to run away. Reports indicate that the man was then surrounded by security […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NEWS10 ABC

European Union moves forward in antitrust case against Apple

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union stepped up its antitrust case against Apple on Monday, accusing the company of abusing its dominant position by limiting access to technologies allowing contactless payment. The 27-nation bloc’s executive arm, the European Commission, has been investigating Apple since 2020. The commission’s preliminary view...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Ballerina statue cut down in Tulsa, sold for scrap metal

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A bronze statue depicting one of Oklahoma’s most famous Native American ballerinas was cut from its base outside a Tulsa museum and sold for scrap to a recycling company, authorities said Monday. Museum officials say the Five Moons statue of Marjorie Tallchief was likely...
TULSA, OK
NEWS10 ABC

NYS lawmakers react to Supreme Court draft leak on Roe V. Wade

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–After reports of a leaked Supreme Court draft to strike down Roe v. Wade, Governor Kathy Hochul reminded everyone that abortion is legal in New York State. New York State’s abortion law is codified, which means it would withstand the Supreme Court’s decision if Roe V. Wade were to be overturned. “My promise […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy