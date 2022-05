Mariupol's mayor said he lost contact Wednesday with the city's last Ukrainian defenders in heavy fighting at the Azovstal steel plant. The final pocket of Ukrainian resistance has held out for weeks in the crucial southeastern port city, which is otherwise under Russian control. A first group of evacuees from the site reached safety Tuesday, but fears have been growing for those still trapped after Ukrainian officials said Russian forces had launched a new assault.

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO