ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Twitter owner, astronaut and Iron Man: What do you really know about Elon Musk?

By Bang Showbiz
laconiadailysun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tesla founder - the world's richest person...

www.laconiadailysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Jeff Bezos wonders on Twitter if Elon Musk just handed China 'a bit of leverage' over U.S. discourse

Twitter users have plenty of questions about how Elon Musk's pending takeover of the social media company will affect their quality of life online, especially the tenor of the national discourse. But Amazon's Jeff Bezos — the world's second-richest man, after Musk — pondered if, given the various ways Musk's Tesla relies on China, "Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square?"
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $286.1 billion as of April 1, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom, in many ways,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astronaut
Motorious

Elon Musk’s Car Collection Is Surprisingly Good

The new owner of Twitter has some pretty good taste... Few people on this planet are as fascinating as Elon Musk, CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX as well as the proud new owner of Twitter, but you might not know he’s also a bit of a gearhead. The man has pushed all kinds of interesting and controversial technologies and ideas (like free speech). Love or hate him, the man is definitely a revolutionary and doggedly marches to the beat of his own drum, which is admirable.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Jeff Bezos asks if Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover gives China more ‘leverage’

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos wondered aloud on Tuesday whether the Chinese government has gained “a bit of leverage” over Twitter following Elon Musk’s acquisition.On Monday, Twitter’s board agreed to sell the company to Musk for $44bn (£34.5bn), with the tech mogul paying around $54 per share for the San Francisco-based company.Twitter said in a statement that the deal had “been unanimously approved by the Twitter board of directors”, and that it is expected to close in 2022, if approved by shareholders.“The Twitter board conducted a thoughtful and comprehensive process to assess Elon’s proposal with a deliberate focus on value,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Washington Examiner

Elon Musk sends cryptic 'moving on' tweet

Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk again has the world atwitter. The Tesla CEO, whose every word is being watched closely after he offered to buy Twitter, sent a short and cryptic tweet out early Sunday morning, which he answered hours later. "Moving on ...," he said. Musk later said his...
BUSINESS
GAMINGbible

Elon Musk Reportedly Wants To Charge For Two Essential Twitter Features

By now, you’ve likely seen that Elon Musk is set to acquire social media platform Twitter for $44 billion. The Tesla founder is a polarising figure to say the least and people aren’t exactly happy about the acquisition. Musk does seem to be aware of that fact though, saying that he hopes “even his worst critics remain on Twitter,” as I’m sure many will.
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

Elon Musk’s Car Collection Is as Eclectic as You Would Expect

As Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to dominate the news with his “richest man in the world” status and purchase of Twitter, you wouldn’t know he is a car collector too. While eclectic, his collection has some impressive vehicles helping to inform his Tesla decisions. And they’re not all-electric, nor are they environmentally friendly, either. Whether you like him or not, check out some of the whoopties he owns.
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy