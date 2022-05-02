ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanesborough, MA

Long Vehicles Banned from Mount Greylock Roads

By Jack Guerino
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANESBOROUGH, Mass. — Members of DCR told the Mount Greylock Advisory Council that in most cases vehicles longer than 22 feet will no longer be allowed to traverse the roads to the summit. "I think overall everyone will be pleased with the way this came out, and it...

