Long Vehicles Banned from Mount Greylock Roads

Remember the days of learning to drive a car? I remember it like it was yesterday. At the time I lived in northern Berkshire County. My mom would take me to the parking lot of the local library in Clarksburg and I would start learning to drive there. When I felt a little more comfortable, I took the car out into traffic, primarily in my neighborhood around Cady Street, Houghton Street, Veazie Street, and North Street in North Adams. Everything seemed to go pretty smoothly. Well, almost everything. I did drive up on a curb at one point on North Street but that was nothing compared to my friend who knocked the door off of his parent's van when he was learning to drive in one of the local North Adams cemeteries.

NORTH ADAMS, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO