Memphis, TN

Golden State visits Memphis with 1-0 series lead

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Golden State Warriors (53-29, third in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (56-26, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -2; over/under is 226.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Warriors lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors visit the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference second round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Warriors won the last meeting 117-116 on May 1 led by 31 points from Jordan Poole, while Ja Morant scored 34 points for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are 36-16 in conference games. Memphis leads the NBA with 14.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 4.6.

The Warriors are 33-19 in Western Conference play. Golden State is 6-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane is averaging 18.2 points for the Grizzlies. Morant is averaging 23.0 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Stephen Curry is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Poole is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 116.4 points, 45.2 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points per game.

Warriors: 9-1, averaging 117.2 points, 41.4 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Santi Aldama: day to day (knee), Steven Adams: day to day (health and safety protocols), Killian Tillie: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: day to day (knee).

Warriors: James Wiseman: out for season (knee), Andre Iguodala: out (neck).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

