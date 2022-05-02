ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Have you had to adjust your shopping habits because of rising prices?

By ABC 17 News Team
ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 2 days ago
Inflation hasn't let up and it's not clear when it will.

Surging prices have affected all manner of goods and services, including key commodities such as food and fuel. The situation has strained household budgets and forced some consumers to change their shopping habits.

Has inflation changed the way you shop? Answer in the poll below.

MarketWatch

As food prices hit an all-time high, more Americans have abandoned online grocery shopping and returned to supermarket aisles

More Americans are browsing again — in grocery-store aisles rather than online. With U.S. states abandoning mask mandates in public places, and more retailers dropping requirements for masks — and the latest omicron wave that led to a spike in COVID-19 cases over the winter now receding — more people are feeling comfortable shopping in person and participating in public activities.
The Guardian

Shelf shock: soaring supermarket prices shoppers find hard to swallow

From dog food to coffee, readers are reporting some basic goods’ prices are rising by far more than inflation. Inflation is rampant, and supermarket prices are no exception. Shoppers are returning to stores to find old favourites have leapt in price from one week to the next. The cost of consumer goods is spiralling at such a rate that retail analysts have coined a new term, shelf shock.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Mashed

The Disappointing Reason An Aldi Store Has No Steaks On Its Shelves

Nowadays, trips to the grocery store might have us contemplating if it's actually cheaper to spend all the time and effort preparing food at home instead of going out to eat. According to the USDA's Economic Research Service's March report, food prices will likely rise 4.5% to 5% across the board in 2022 (via USA Today). Items like meat have especially been affected, with beef prices rising by 22.8% to 43.9% over the past year (via Spectrum News 1). On top of that, recent years have seen tens of millions of Americans face financial hardship and the threat of hunger (via The Washington Post). Against the backdrop of those difficulties, increasing numbers of people have resorted to extreme measures to get food on the table.
Mashed

Why Aldi Shoppers Are Upset About Its Latest Pricing Update

Aldi is often known for its competitive pricing, but a recent price commitment by management seems to be falling short of shopper expectations. Aldi recently shared in an Instagram post, "Want even lower prices on ALDI Finds? Look no further. Hurry in this Sunday (and we mean hurry!) for unbelievable price cuts on #ALDIFinds. In stores only, while supplies last. #LowerThanLowPrices."
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
MarketWatch

High beef prices could drive more consumers to chicken

High meat prices could drive many consumers to “trade down” to chicken, according to a report from CoBank, which services agribusiness and farm customers. Retail sales of meat and access to high-quality beef jumped during the pandemic as people cooked and grilled their meals at home. But with...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

