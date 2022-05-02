Inflation hasn't let up and it's not clear when it will.

Surging prices have affected all manner of goods and services, including key commodities such as food and fuel. The situation has strained household budgets and forced some consumers to change their shopping habits.

Has inflation changed the way you shop? Answer in the poll below.

The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Have you had to adjust your shopping habits because of rising prices? appeared first on ABC17NEWS .