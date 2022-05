Remember the Volkswagen Passat? The Passat is/was VW's midsize sedan rival to the likes of the Toyota Camry, but it hasn't exactly been a solid seller in recent years. The USDM version of the Passat - which is vastly different from its European counterpart - was recently discontinued with a final send-off special edition. In Europe, production of the sedan has also been discontinued, although the wagon version is still alive and well. But while Volkswagen is pursuing electrification and planning an EV replacement for the Passat called the Aero B, it's also working on a brand new Passat station wagon for Europe.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO