Magnolia, AR

Magnolia track and field teams best in conference

 2 days ago

Magnolia High dominated both divisions of the Class 4A Region 8 Conference Track and Field Meet, held Thursday at Camden Fairview High School. The Magnolia girls collected 14 of 18 possible first-place awards, which the boys won nine of the 18 events. Girls team scores:. Magnolia, 360. Camden...

Shelby Reporter

Several earn podium finishes at 2A-5A outdoor track and field sectionals

Competing in sectional meets across Alabama, April 29-30 marked a special weekend for outdoor track and field athletes from Westminster at Oak Mountain, Vincent, Shelby County, Montevallo and Indian Springs. All five schools performed well in their respective sectional meets, with several athletes advancing to this year’s state meet.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
The Repository

Area roundup: Alliance boys track and field downs Minerva; Lions girls track and field defeats Aviators

AREA ROUNDUP TRACK AND FIELD  Fairless boys complete PAC-7 regular season sweep  Fairless finished off another unbeaten PAC-7 dual meet season with an 80-57 win at CVCA on Tuesday.  The Falcons have won 12 straight dual meets dating back to the start of the 2021 season. They will aim for their second straight PAC-7 Championships team title next week at Northwest.  CVCA beat Fairless 92-45 in the girls meet. The Falcons and Royals finished atop the PAC-7 with 5-1 dual meet records.  More: 'Having a lot of fun': Fairless' Luke Yoder sprints toward the top in first track season AREA BOX SCORES ...
MINERVA, OH
KULR8

Bobcat Standouts Claim Big Sky Track & Field Weekly Honors

FARMINGTON, Utah – The Montana State track and field program has continued its strong outdoor season and secured two Big Sky Conference awards on Monday as the league announced Lucy Corbett as its Female Field Athlete of the Week and Duncan Hamilton as the Male Track Athlete of the Week.
FARMINGTON, UT
Lebanon-Express

Prep roundup: South boys, girls second in three-team track and field meet

The South Albany High boys and girls both won five events and finished second in a home track and field meet Monday against Dallas and Silverton. South’s Maxwell Louber won the boys 100 meters (11.84 second) and 200 (24.16) and was second in the javelin (148-6). Teammate Draven Wilborn won the 300 hurdles (43.40) and was second in the 110 hurdles (17.33) and triple jump (37 feet, 9½ inches).
SILVERTON, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas Basketball: Connor Vanover finds a new home

After a month of being in the transfer portal, a former Razorback has found a new home not too far away from Fayetteville. Connor Vanover, a Little Rock native and former forward for the Arkansas Razorbacks, has announced that he will be transferring to Oral Roberts University in Tulsa. Committed!!🖤💫 pic.twitter.com/zM7dadB0qn — Connor Vanover (@Vanover_Connor) May 2, 2022 In two seasons, Vanover appeared in 44 games for the Razorbacks, starting in 37 of those. The 7-3 forward averaged 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game during his career at Arkansas. Vanover saw most of his playing time during his redshirt sophomore season in 2020-21, where he played an average of 17 minutes per game, starting in 27 games. In the season-opener against Gardner-Webb on November 13, Vanover scored 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds in the 86-69 win over the Bulldogs. Vanover would go on to start in ten games at the five for the Razorbacks this season, but his playing time went down significantly due to the emergence of Stanley Umude’s production. List Arkansas Basketball leads SEC in five-star signees RelatedAnother Razorback enters name into Transfer Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Harvard Crimson

Track & Field Posts Blazing Times in Weekend Meets

First-year Victoria Bossong and junior Sharelle Samuel compete in the women's 600m race at the indoor track and field meet on Saturday, December 4th. This meet was the first of the season. By Silas Garcia-George. Harvard Track and Field competed near and far this past weekend. The Crimson continued to...
HARVARD, MA
The Montgomery Advertiser

Full list of Montgomery-area athletes who qualified for AHSAA state track and field championships

The AHSAA state track and field championships are scheduled for this weekend, with Classes 1A-3A competing in Cullman Friday and Saturday and 4A-7A in Gulf Shores Thursday through Saturday. Athletes qualified for the state meet by finishing in the top five of their event at last week's sectionals, or by earning a wild-card placement. Here...
MONTGOMERY, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas Baseball rises in polls following series win over Ole Miss

After losing their second series of the season at Texas A&M two weeks ago, Arkansas baseball bounced back to take two-of-three from Ole Miss at Baum-Walker Stadium to move to 14-7 in SEC play and a two-game lead in the SEC West standings with three conference series remaining. The Razorbacks dropped the first game of the series to Ole Miss on Friday but were able to take the final two games in front of a national audience. Tied at 3-3 heading to the bottom of the 9th inning, Jace Bohrofen and Braydon Webb reached base with one out, which gave Kendall Diggs...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

