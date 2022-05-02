Youngstown Police identify victim in deadly stabbing on city’s north side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing on the city’s North Side.

Police said that Reggie Allen Jr. 45, was the victim who died.

The call came in a few minutes past 11 p.m. Sunday night on Gyspy Lane, one house down from the corner of Logan Avenue.

Police are still investigating, calling the case a death investigation. Police said that no arrests have been made.

