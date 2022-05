Since Rochester, Minnesota is the town with one of the best hospitals in the entire world, I thought I'd make sure everyone knew about this freebie that Chipotle was giving away to 2,000 healthcare workers in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and throughout the U.S.. And when I say "healthcare workers", you don't have to work at Mayo Clinic or a hospital to be eligible for the free food based on a few details in the rules.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO