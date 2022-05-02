ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

Candidates For Christian County Magistrate Answer Questions

By News Edge Newsroom
wkdzradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough unapposed in the Republican Primary, the Christian County Republican Party invited several candidates for Magistrate to answer questions as part of its debate series. Questions ranged from why are you running...

www.wkdzradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Scoop: Senate candidate Cheri Beasley raised $1M in April

Cheri Beasley, the presumptive Democratic nominee in North Carolina's U.S. Senate race, raised more than a million dollars in April, her campaign told Axios Wednesday. Why it matters: Beasley has a financial advantage going into the November general election over her Republican counterparts, who are spending hefty amounts of cash to take shots at each other ahead of the May 17 primary.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Republican party votes to REMOVE Trump's ex-State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus from the Tennessee primary ballot because she only just moved to the state

A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Tennessee's primary race was booted from the ballot after the local GOP voted to remove her because she had only just moved to the state. Morgan Ortagus served as the State Department Spokesperson under former President Donald Trump and is currently a Navy Reserves officer....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Christian County, KY
Government
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Christian County, KY
Elections
Hopkinsville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Elections
Hopkinsville, KY
Elections
County
Christian County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Wells
Person
Josh Turner
The Independent

Merrick Garland shoots down Republican senator’s questions on ‘racist’ police

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy was left frustrated on Tuesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s unwillingness to offer an opinion on what percentage of police officers he believes are “bad” or racist.Mr Garland, who was testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee regarding the Justice Department’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2023, appeared flummoxed by the Pelican State Republican’s inquiries, which called for him to render a judgement on the conduct of local police officers across the US.After Mr Kennedy asked him about “what percentage of cops in America” were what he described as “bad cops,” Mr Garland replied that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Magistrate#Christian#Republican#Democratic#District 8
WSOC Charlotte

Election 2022: Trump's endorsement power put to test in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Ohio Republicans were casting their ballots Tuesday in one of the most contentious and closely watched Senate primaries in the U.S., deciding a race that is seen as an early referendum on former President Donald Trump's hold on the GOP as the midterm primary season kicks into high gear.
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Mail

Trump's pick J.D. Vance faces off with Josh Mandel and banker Mike Gibbons in the wide-open Ohio Republican Senate primary: Voters head to polls in hugely expensive race that could indicate the ex-president's influence in the midterms

Voters are heading to the polls in Ohio Tuesday morning for the expensive and contentious primary election where it's still anyone's game to replace retiring GOP Senator Rob Portman. Ohio's Republican race will put former President Donald Trump's influence to the test after he backed a candidate many GOP voters...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WGAU

Election 2022: JD Vance wins Ohio's GOP Senate primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — "Hillbilly Elegy" author JD Vance won Ohio's contentious and hyper-competitive GOP Senate primary on Tuesday, buoyed by Donald Trump's endorsement in a race that was an early test of the former president's hold on his party as the midterm season kicks into high gear.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Georgia debates: Perdue runs on election, Kemp pushes record

After three Republican primary debates in Georgia's governor's race, a few things are clear: Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue wants the May 24 primary to be about the 2020 election, incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp wants the election to be about his record, and when in doubt any Republican should say they're the one to beat Democrat Stacey Abrams in the fall.Sunday's debate sponsored by the Atlanta Press Club was a little different, with candidates Kandiss Taylor, Catherine Davis and Tom Williams included after the two earlier debates featured only Kemp and Perdue. Polls show Perdue significantly behind Kemp, raising...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy