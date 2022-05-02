ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armstrong County, PA

Police: Man in custody after barricading himself inside Armstrong County home with firearms

By Nick Matoney
wtae.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a 33-year-old man was taken into custody...

www.wtae.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Man taken into custody following standoff with State Police

COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A man was taken into custody on Sunday after barricading himself inside a home in Armstrong County.State Police say a domestic incident occurred inside the home along State Route 2006 in Cowanshannock Township.Police were able to get others inside the home out, but say that Shane Powers of Rural Valley had a large amount of firearms and was becoming suicidal.SWAT team members were able to get Powers to come out of the home.Police say the investigation is ongoing. 
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 men charged after firearm, heroin found inside vehicle

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) -- Two men were arrested after police say they had an untraceable firearm with the serial numbers destroyed in their possession.Daemon Choat and Kristian Blackwell are facing felony weapons charges and drug charges.McKees Rocks police found the firearm along with extended magazines and heroin during what they called a 'subject stop.'
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Armstrong County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Armstrong County, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania dentist charged with killing wife on African safari leopard hunt will stand trial with alleged mistress

A former dentist from Pennsylvania will go on trial with his alleged mistress starting July 11. Lawrence Rudolph, a former Greensburg dentist is accused of shooting and killing his wife Bianca with a shotgun during a safari leopard hunt in Zambia in 2016. The alleged mistress Lori Milliron is facing charges of lying to cover for Lawrence, […]
GREENSBURG, PA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Police#State Route 2006
People

Pregnant Pennsylvania Woman Is Fatally Shot as She Pumped Gas, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect

Authorities in Philadelphia continue to search for a man they believe fatally shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Rafiq Thompson in the Friday killing of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius and her unborn baby at an Exxon gas station in Upper Merion Township, Pa., about 15 miles outside of Philadelphia.
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
WBRE

Man accidentally released from prison arrested in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Scranton police, a man who was wrongfully released from Lackawanna County Prison was located and picked up in Scranton. Lieutenant Michael Perry with the Scranton Police Department said that they received a call that 24-year-old Anthony Trozzolillo was at a gas station in the 700 block of North […]
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WBRE

Police: Woman arrested in retail theft worth $1,200 at JCPenney

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say committed a $1,200 retail theft from JCPenny’s at the Wyoming Valley Mall. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Wednesday authorities arrested Tracey Simoson, 54, of Swoyersville after she was caught walking out of the JCPenny’s with $1,200 worth of merchandise. Investigators say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man charged with raping unconscious woman at UPJ in 2013

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Missouri man faces felony charges for allegedly drugging and raping a woman at the University of Pittsburgh’s Johnstown (UPJ) campus in 2013. The investigation was launched in January 2021 after the woman came forward and told university police that 30-year-old Cliff C. Maloney Jr., who was 22 at the […]
ALTOONA, PA
WBRE

Scranton police seize over $17,000 worth of drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police announced over $17,000 worth of narcotics were confiscated from a Scranton apartment. According to the Scranton Police Department, investigators executed a search warrant at apartment 607 in the Jermyn Hotel in the 300 block of Biden Street. Officials say a tip was received stating drugs were being sold from the […]
SCRANTON, PA
WTAJ

Sheriffs searching for 4 wanted in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities have released the latest lineup of people wanted on warrants in the area as of April 22. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for: Zachary Howard, 26, of Somerset area — wanted for domestic charges Robert Rigo, 58, of Stoystown area — […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy