Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

By Lisa Levin
 2 days ago
  • The final manufacturing PMI for April is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The final manufacturing PMI is expected to decline to 59.4 for April compared to the month's flash reading of 59.7.
  • The ISM manufacturing index for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. After slowing to 57.1 in March, the ISM manufacturing index for April is likely to increase by nearly a point to 58.0.
  • Data on construction spending for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. After February's 0.5% rise, analysts expect a 0.8% increase for March.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

