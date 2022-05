The WBA World Light-Heavyweight Title is on the line May 7th when Canelo Alvarez challenges unbeaten Dmitry Bivol LIVE on DAZN PPV. Pound-for-pound superstar Canelo Alvarez (57-1-2, 30 KOs) has signed a new multi-fight deal with Matchroom Boxing and DAZN. The first fight will see boxing’s biggest attraction step up in weight to take on Dmitry Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs) in a bid for the WBA Light-Heavyweight title on May 7. The second fight in the multi-fight deal is set for September.

