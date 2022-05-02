Bank of Utica to give $100K to ICAN’s new Family Resource Center & Children’s Museum

Bank of Utica has committed $100,000 to ICAN’s Family Resource Center, which also will house a new, state-of-the-art Children’s Museum.

The bank has been a longtime, hands on partner supporting ICAN and especially the Utica Children’s Museum in many ways. Bank of Utica has supported school break week activities at the museum, the annual Boo Bash event, the inaugural Mini Golf Classic and the Museum’s 55th Anniversary Event - helping ensure that the area’s children and families have fun, educational opportunities to spend time together.

Supporting the new Family Resource Center is the next chapter in this longstanding relationship.

“Bank of Utica has had a long relationship with the Children’s Museum, and we are happy to continue to work with them as they enter this new exciting phase of their history," Bank of Utica Senior Vice President Barry Sinnott said. "The new building will be a special asset for the Mohawk Valley and something this area has never seen. We are happy ICAN has the museum under their umbrella and I can’t wait to bring my kids to it once it is finished.”

The $100,000 gift contributes to the overall project total of $14 million, which includes site improvements, museum exhibit design and the addition of a rotunda - a signature architectural element on the south side of the building at 106 Memorial Parkway in Utica.

“Bank of Utica’s family values have always aligned so well with ours and the care for our community they illustrate again and again is admired and appreciated," ICAN CEO/Executive Director Steve Bulger said. "We are looking forward to continuing this relationship as we build a place that will bring joy to the region for generations to come.”

The Family Resource Center will unite two of our region’s greatest assets: ICAN’s youth and family programs and the Utica Children’s Museum. A hub for learning, wellness, connectedness and fun, this will be the first time that a children’s museum is co-located and partnered with a human services non-profit.

ICAN plans to open the Family Resource Center for services this summer and the new Children’s Museum by the end of 2023.

In other business news:

Olinsky Law Group has added Kimberly MacDougall, EDPNA as a Social Security disability hearing representative. This addition strengthens the existing team that has made Olinsky Law Group a national leader in Social Security Disability Law before the agency and in Federal Court. MacDougall is a graduate of the State University of New York at Albany and previously worked as a Social Security claimant representative for North Country Advocate in West Leyden and The Antonowicz Group in Rome. At North Country Advocate, she was self-employed and successfully operated her own organization for 11 years, where she represented individuals seeking disability benefits. MacDougall is a member of the National Organization of Social Security Representatives (NOSSCR), National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare (NCPSSM) and National Association of Disability Representatives (NADR). MacDougall is from West Leyden and currently resides there.

New York Sash in Whitesboro has named area contractor and entrepreneur Ed DeSanctis as its new CEO effective June 1. Mohawk Valley born and raised, DeSanctis has owned and operated DeSanctis Home Improvement for the past 16 years and provided residential remodeling services. With a degree in mathematics from SUNY Albany and experience in technology, manufacturing and sales, he will lead the company through a period of growth as it has seen a surge in demand from local homeowners who want to invest in their homes. DeSanctis will focus on production and installation processes. Scot and Jill Hayes will continue as owners of New York Sash and lead the company in marketing efforts, on their local home improvement TV show CNY’s Open House and through continued involvement in the many organizations, events and activities in the local area.

The Griffiss Institute (GI) welcomes Seth Mulligan as director of innovation and partnerships. Mulligan will lead the GI’s technology transfer and incubation divisions, and will continue to expand GI’s mission as a nonprofit talent and technology accelerator for the Department of Defense. He comes to the GI as a serial entrepreneur with experience leading both startups and tech incubators. Most recently, Mulligan was vice president of customer and revenue operations for StorySlab, a sales enablement software platform headquartered in Syracuse. He specialized and saw success in partnering with innovators in incubator leadership, as well as operating as a key leader inside private, scalable companies. Mulligan holds a Master of Public Administration from Syracuse University, a Master Professional Studies for Community Services Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Alfred University. He has several years of experience working with the Institute for Veterans and Military Families, delivering on-base entrepreneurship for military service men and women who are within 12 months of the end of their service as part of their transition planning.

Sangertown Square will host the return of the American Heart Association’s preregistration event for the annual America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 4 in the parking lot by PiNZ. This will be a drive-thru pre-registration event for the Saturday, May 7 Heart Run & Walk, where the community can register and collect their incentives for fundraising. The money raised will be used to increase nutrition security, heart disease and stroke research and increase awareness.

Turning Stone Resort Casino has been recognized by Forbes Travel Guide, the global authority of hospitality and luxury travel, for being among an extremely elite group for its unparalleled guest experience and portfolio of world-class amenities. Turning Stone is distinguished as the only resort in New York to earn four of Forbes Travel Guide’s coveted 2022 Four-Star Awards for The Lodge, Wildflowers, TS Steakhouse and Skʌ:nʌ́: (Skana Spa). Forbes praises all four of Turning Stone’s four-star rated venues as “exceptional properties that offer high levels of service and quality of facility to match.” After being named the No. 1 Spa in North America by Spas of Americas earlier this year, Skʌ:nʌ́: Spa remains the only Forbes Star-rated spa in New York outside of New York City. Turning Stone’s premier restaurants - Wildflowers and TS Steakhouse - are also the only Forbes Star-rated restaurants in New York north of New York City. Only properties that meet Forbes’ extremely high hospitality standards - the most stringent in the industry - are able to achieve a Four Star rating, which has established a global benchmark for luxury travel.

Assured Information Security, a cyber and information security firm founded and headquartered in Rome with operating locations throughout the United States, recently made the following staff announcements:

Blaine Klusky has been named Chief Financial Officer at AIS through an outsourcing agreement with Hearken Advisors Inc. In this position, Klusky leads AIS Finance, which includes the functions of Finance & Accounting, Treasury, Risk Management & Compliance and Strategic Financial Planning & Analysis. An accomplished and client-centric senior global executive, Klusky has more than 30 years of experience in industry and consulting across institutional investment management, alternative investments, finance, banking, insurance, energy and government contracting. Klusky earned a bachelor’s degree in Management and Organizational Behavior and an MBA in Finance and Marketing with a concentration in International Business from New York University Stern School of Business.

Jeffrey Dailey has been promoted to Chief Information Officer at AIS. In this position, Dailey is responsible for Information Technology (IT) and Security. This includes IT Enterprise Support, IT Enterprise Infrastructure, IT Cybersecurity, IT Business Systems and Security. Dailey most recently served as Director of IT at AIS and was responsible for the delivery and management of IT solutions and infrastructure that supported business functions across the company. Prior to joining AIS, Dailey served as Senior Director of IT Solution Delivery at National Grid. Dailey holds an associate degree in Computer Programming from Bryant and Stratton College in Syracuse and a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Columbia College in Syracuse.

Christopher Ficke has been promoted to Vice President of Finance & Controller at AIS. In this position, Ficke is responsible for managing the Finance & Accounting Team to achieve corporate goals, while processing the financial activities of the organization to maximize profits and plan for growth. Prior to joining AIS, Ficke was a Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), specializing in forensics and government services. Ficke has served companies in an extensive range of industries, from Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices, to Utility, Aerospace and Defense and Entertainment. He will utilize his more than ten years of professional experience to enhance and optimize financial operations at AIS. Ficke holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and a master’s degree in Accounting and Professional Consulting from Villanova University in Pennsylvania.

Larry Harris has been appointed to the AIS Board of Directors. Harris has served as a corporate executive and CFO in the aerospace and defense sector with 40-plus years of experience. His formative years were spent at General Electric, where as a graduate of their Financial Management Program, he spent 10 years in a multitude of financial and contractual assignments. In 1992, Harris joined Sensis Corporation, a startup founded by former GE executives. Sensis was sold to Saab Aerospace and Defense, a $4B multinational A&D company, in 2011. Harris was named the EVP and CFO of Saab’s US Operations after the Sensis acquisition. Harris earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Cornell University and has firmly put his roots in Central New York. Over the years, Larry has served on the Finance and Audit Committees of Syracuse Stage, the Salvation Army, the Francis House, Upstate Medical University Foundation and the Syracuse Chamber of Commerce. Today, Harris sits on the Board of ICM, a manufacturer of industrial controls. In 2009, Harris was named CFO of the Year in CNY.