What you see first in this optical illusion reveals a key part of your personality

By The Sun
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

An optical illusion and its hidden images can reveal lots about your personality – depending on what image you see first.

So, do you see a dark-haired woman sitting on the ground, or a face with a really wide jaw area?

According to the video of the illusion, which was shared by the YouTube channel Bright Side, if you saw a dark haired woman then you have “sharp observational skills and an eye for detail.

“Also, you’re a reserved and introverted person,” the narrator explained.

“When you’re surrounded by too many people, you get tired real fast.

“People see you as the quiet and shy type.”

“You do make it kinda hard for others to get to know you, but you genuinely enjoy your solitude and don’t feel lonely or rejected whatsoever.”

On the other hand, if the first thing you saw was a face with a really wide jaw area, you’re more likely to neglect details and go for the big picture.

“You’re likely more on the extroverted side,” the narrator noted.

“Socialising, chatting and hanging out with your friends and acquaintances gives you energy instead of being draining like it would for an introvert.”

An optical illusion reveals different personality traits – depending on what image you see first.
According to the narrator, you also prefer to solve problems by discussing them.

He added: “You have an easy going and open personality. People often describe you as approachable and friendly.”

So, which one were you? And was your description reflective of your personality?

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission.

