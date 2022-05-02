ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

First day of early voting in Georgia for the General Primary Election

By Kim Vickers
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mqXUq_0fQEeENs00

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Starting Monday, registered voters in Georgia can vote early in the General Primary Election. State law allows registered voters to vote early for three weeks before election day.

This is an important election year for both Richmond County and the state of Georgia. The U.S. Senate majority and the Governor’s seat are on the line. Locally, several Commission seats and the Mayor’s Office are up for grabs.

There are a lot of advantages to voting before election day. There is no standing in long lines and no hurry to get to the polls before they close.

Trevor Doss, Executive Director of the Richmond County Board of Elections, says early voting gives voters some peace of mind.

“The thing about early voting is that it gives you time to think about who you want to vote for and you don’t feel rushed like people do on election day. On election day, there seems to be a real mad rush to get in there by 7 a.m. or by 7 p.m., vote, go about your daily lives.”

There are also advantages for poll workers– like less stress and less equipment to deal with.

Warmer weather means more alligator sightings: What to do if you see one

Doss said when people vote early, it give them time to hammer out any issues.

“For example, if there’s a problem with the person’s voting record, we have the time during early voting to rectify those problems. On Election Day, a person has to vote a provisional ballot. We have three days to figure out why they voted provisional,” Doss explained.

For a list of early voting poll locations and times in all of our Georgia Counties CLICK HERE . There is no early in person voting in South Carolina.

The last day to get an absentee ballot for the May 24 Primaries is May 13. All absentee ballots must arrive by Election Day to be counted.

The last day to vote early in person is Friday, May 20.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 1

Related
WJBF

South Carolina man arrested for lottery fraud

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested for lottery fraud. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Willie Lee Moses, II, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on Monday for three counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit or Alter Game Tickets. According to the arrest warrant, the tickets were previously […]
SUMTER, SC
WJBF

Person found shot to death on Old Savannah Road Monday morning

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Monday morning, around 7:23 a.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road in reference to a deceased person. Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim that had been shot at least one time. More Crime News: Man dies following shooting in Augusta One person dead following domestic […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

When and where you can vote early in Georgia

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- On May 2, registered voters in Georgia can vote early for the May 24, 2022 General Primary/Non-Partisan General Election. All polling locations are open Monday through Friday, from May 2 until May 20. Polls will also be open two Saturdays– May 7 and May 14. May 20 is the last day to […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Augusta, GA
Local
Georgia Elections
Richmond County, GA
Government
County
Richmond County, GA
State
South Carolina State
Local
Georgia Government
Washington Examiner

GOP candidate Walker leads Democratic Sen. Warnock in Georgia Senate race: Poll

Sen. Raphael Warnock is in trouble this fall, according to an expansive poll conducted for the super PAC supporting the Georgia Democrat’s likely Republican rival, former professional athlete Herschel Walker. In a survey of 2,500 registered voters, Walker led Warnock 51.4% to 41%, with 7.6% undecided. The senator’s problem...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Election Day#Primary Election#Ga#The U S Senate#Commission#The Mayor S Office
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WSAV News 3

GOP election-deniers elevate races for secretary of state

ATLANTA (AP) — Add one more group of contests to the white-hot races for Congress and governor that will dominate this year’s midterm elections: secretaries of state. Former President Donald Trump’s attempts to reverse the results of the 2020 election and his subsequent endorsements of candidates for state election offices who are sympathetic to his […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
11Alive

Herschel Walker raises $5.5 million in Georgia Senate race, trails opponent

ATLANTA — With the primary election about a month away, Georgia's candidates are pumping money into their campaigns and millions have been spent to make it on the ballot. Georgia Republican Herschel Walker said last week that his U.S. Senate campaign had raised $5.5 million in the first three months of 2022, a big haul that is still dwarfed by the $13.6 million that Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock raised in the same period.
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

WJBF

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy