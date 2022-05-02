First day of early voting in Georgia for the General Primary Election

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Starting Monday, registered voters in Georgia can vote early in the General Primary Election. State law allows registered voters to vote early for three weeks before election day.

This is an important election year for both Richmond County and the state of Georgia. The U.S. Senate majority and the Governor’s seat are on the line. Locally, several Commission seats and the Mayor’s Office are up for grabs.

There are a lot of advantages to voting before election day. There is no standing in long lines and no hurry to get to the polls before they close.

Trevor Doss, Executive Director of the Richmond County Board of Elections, says early voting gives voters some peace of mind.

“The thing about early voting is that it gives you time to think about who you want to vote for and you don’t feel rushed like people do on election day. On election day, there seems to be a real mad rush to get in there by 7 a.m. or by 7 p.m., vote, go about your daily lives.”

There are also advantages for poll workers– like less stress and less equipment to deal with.

Doss said when people vote early, it give them time to hammer out any issues.

“For example, if there’s a problem with the person’s voting record, we have the time during early voting to rectify those problems. On Election Day, a person has to vote a provisional ballot. We have three days to figure out why they voted provisional,” Doss explained.

For a list of early voting poll locations and times in all of our Georgia Counties CLICK HERE . There is no early in person voting in South Carolina.

The last day to get an absentee ballot for the May 24 Primaries is May 13. All absentee ballots must arrive by Election Day to be counted.

The last day to vote early in person is Friday, May 20.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.