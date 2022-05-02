ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

India and Pakistan heatwave is 'testing the limits of human survivability,' expert says

By Sophia Saifi, Manveena Suri, Rhea Mogul, Esha Mitra
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Temperatures in parts of India and Pakistan have reached record levels, putting the lives of millions at risk as the effects of the climate crisis are felt across the...

Detroitrealist
4d ago

Only the USA has repeated reduced their CO2 output every year for the past 20 years. If India is so worried about it, maybe THEY can start doing something...along with China. The 2 biggest polluters who don't have to do anything about it for 7 more years. And China opens a new coal-fired powerplant every month in their effort to rule the world.

Diane Fisher
4d ago

Normal Temps for us here in Arizona lol 104, that's a cool day, and 115 is a normal mid summer day.

CNN

CNN

