The Memphis Grizzlies desperately need a win in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals. After dropping a heartbreaker in Game 1, the last thing they want to do is travel to Oracle Arena and try to comeback against the Warriors down 2-0. A win on Tuesday in Game 2 guarantees that there will be a game 5 back in Memphis. The Grizzlies are going to do everything in their power to take care of business at home against Golden State.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO