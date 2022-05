The Freedom Pass has hit headlines after Boris Johnson took credit for it when confronted with the story of a pensioner who was riding the bus all day just to keep warm. But what is the pass and how does it work?What is the Freedom pass?A Freedom Pass is a special bus pass that allows free travel on certain methods of public transport. There are two types: one for people aged 66 and over primarily based in London, and one for disabled people primarily based in London.It gives holders access to free travel on the London Underground, Overground, buses and...

