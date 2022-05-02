Black Residents Were Forced To Leave Their Community to Make Room for UGA Campus Expansion, Experts say residents should get $5 Million in Reparations

The education administrator says she was forced to quit her job after she reportedly used the term colored people during mandatory anti-racism’ training. The assistant principal says she school board failed to intervene against colleagues who reportedly called her a ‘white racist.’ The woman, who served as assistant principal since 2018, has filed a lawsuit against the school board. According to the lawsuit, a black teacher’s aide attending the training began insulting her behind her back with other colleagues who allegedly branded the assistant principal as a racist.

