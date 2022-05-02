Black Residents Were Forced To Leave Their Community to Make Room for UGA Campus Expansion, Experts say residents should get $5 Million in Reparations
Black residents were forced out of their Georgia homes in the 1960s...blackchronicle.com
If you owned a home they must of paid you fair market value and you must of signed off in order to get paid. If you were renting I am afraid my dear you will most likely get nothing, good luck
Yep, I am a UGA graduate and while I was there, I became friends and got to know the staff. I heard the real story. They were forced, no papers, no money offered, or little to none. They owned the land, no renting and UGA and state officials took it. It was mob style (good Ole boys who was willing to kill). This is the primary reason why the Athenians hate UGA students. There is an embedded hatred. I wanted to understand why and that is the answer given by some of the locals. There are plenty of Shameful things this country have done to Black people and you wonder why there is so much crime. You took everything and left Black with nothing.
Can’t ppl see that the news outlets are keeping us divided. They fear the day we unite as a human race. I look forward to that day.
