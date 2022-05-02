ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, KY

Faith, military, education form Silas Session's life

By BECCA OWSLEY THE NEWS-ENTERPRISE
News Enterprise
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSilas Session Sr. developed a love for the military early in life and credits his faith for helping him throughout his life. The 47-year-old grew up in Charleston, South Carolina. His interest in the military began when he was in the Junior ROTC program in high school. He attended...

www.thenewsenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Marjorie Taylor Greene to right-wing Catholic site: How come "God hasn't destroyed" America?

Last Thursday, on the eve of testifying in a lawsuit that seeks to prevent her from running for re-election, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the legendary or notorious Georgia Republican, granted an hourlong interview in her home to an unlikely outlet: the far-right Catholic news organization Church Militant, which for years has positioned itself as one of the noisiest and most outlandish partisans in the Roman Catholic Church's ongoing fight with itself. Greene is an evangelical Protestant, not a Catholic, but Church Militant is making the most of this opportunity, and has featured segments of the interview all week, starting with its opening video on Monday, entitled "Marjorie for Pope."
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Christians who help undocumented migrants are being controlled by Satan

GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed Christians who help undocumented migrants are in thrall to Satan.Speaking to the far-right Catholic activist Michael Voris, the Georgia Republican said she wanted to see moderate groups such as Catholic Relief Services that aid resettlement stripped of federal funding. “What it is, is Satan’s controlling the church,” Ms Greene, an evangelical Protestant, said in an interview for Mr Voris’s Church Militant website. “The church is not doing its job, and it’s not adhering to the teachings of Christ, and it’s not adhering to what the word of God says we’re supposed to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Servant of All, Slave of One

Our service to others as the representatives of our God is one of the three major components of the Christian life – salvation, sanctification and service. Jesus in the Gospel of Matthew tells the disciples how service defines the leaders in His kingdom. “You know that the rulers of the Gentiles… exercise authority over them. It is not this way among you, but whoever wishes to become great among you shall be your servant, and whoever wishes to be first among you shall be your slave; just as the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give His life a ransom for many” (Matthew 20: 25-28).
RELIGION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she quit the Catholic Church ‘because they harbored monsters even in their own ranks’

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene lashed out at the Catholic Church after an affiliated organisation accused her of slandering the faith. According to Right Wing Watch, Ms Greene's fight with the Catholic Church began last week after she told the far-right religious organisation the Church Militant that Catholics who help settle undocumented migrants and refugees are evidence of "Satan controlling the church." "The church is not doing its job, and it's not adhering to the teachings of Christ," she claimed, apparently forgetting the parable of the Good Samaritan. She said the US was so sinful that she was surprised...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Knox, KY
City
Elizabethtown, KY
County
Hardin County, KY
Hardin County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
City
Radcliff, KY
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
City
Morehead, KY
Hardin County, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Hope, KY
The Independent

Pastors sue AME Church over missing retirement funds

Retired pastors have filed at least two federal lawsuits in recent weeks against the African Methodist Episcopal Church along with several subsidiaries and financial firms the church used, alleging tens of millions of dollars from a pension fund were mismanaged and missing.The retired pastors in Florida and Maryland filed the lawsuits against the oldest historically Black denomination in the U.S. late last month. They are seeking class-action status on behalf of thousands of other AME pastors and church officials throughout the U.S. who lost money through the pension fund. The pastors, all of whom have worked about a quarter...
RELIGION
International Business Times

Student Dies While Re-Enacting Jesus' Crucifixion On Good Friday

A college student in Nigeria collapsed on the ground and died while re-enacting Jesus Christ's crucifixion on Good Friday. The audience members reportedly thought it was all a part of the show. The deceased, identified as Sule Ambrose, 25, participated in the Passion Play, a dramatic portrayal of Christ's crucifixion,...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
ABC4

Construction status of LDS temples around the world

(ABC4) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints currently has many temples under construction. 49 are under construction, 8 are being renovated while 63 are still in the planning phase after being announced. Scheduled for Dedication Rio De Janeiro, Brazil Dedication: May 8, 2022 Yigo, Guam Dedication: May 22, 2022 Praia, Cape Verde […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Conversation U.S.

What is a Latter-day Saint temple?

Temples in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, often referred to as the Mormon church, have long been a site of curiosity, suspicion and admiration. Grand, sometimes even imposing structures, temples are among the most distinctive symbols of the church. Temples are where the faith’s most sacred rites...
WASHINGTON, DC
Fox News

Revive your faith through true worship

The Bible tells us, "Where the spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom" (2 Corinthians 3:17) and that "God has not given us a spirit of fear, but one of power and love and sound mind" (2 Timothy 1:7). As Christians, we must take stock of our lives and...
RELIGION
The Independent

Pennsylvania school board rejects request for Satan club

A school board in Pennsylvania rejected a request for an after-school Satan Club at an elementary school. Northern Elementary School in York rejected the club's application during Tuesday night's meeting. The club was proposed by a parent at the school, and was initially rejected by the school's principal but was granted a probationary vote at the board meeting. "The After School Satan Club is an after-school programme that promotes self-directed education by supporting the intellectual and creative interests of students," the Satanic Temple writes on its website. Similar groups have been opened in other school districts, according to Fox5....
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Of Christ#Military Service#Post Secondary Education#Silas Session#The National Guard#The U S Army
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

United Methodist bishops acknowledge breakup is imminent

The United Methodist Church’s Council of Bishops, ending a five-day meeting Friday, acknowledged the inevitable breakup of their denomination – a schism that will widen this weekend with the launch of a global movement led by theologically conservative Methodists. The breakaway denomination, called the Global Methodist Church, will...
RELIGION
MilitaryTimes

Soldier killed, 2 hurt in Joint Base Lewis-McChord training accident

A junior soldier assigned to 7th Infantry Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, died Monday and two more were injured in a single-vehicle accident during a training exercise, a division spokesperson said. Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, from Dover, Delaware, was killed in the Yakima Training Area mishap, according a release...
DOVER, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Iraq
WLTX.com

Authorities warn community of bear roaming South Carolina town

LAURENS, S.C. — A bear sighting appears to be bringing some excitement to an otherwise calm evening in one South Carolina town. Laurens Police alerted residents of a black bear that appears to be moving through town - and right now they're following state advice of letting it be on its way.
LAURENS, SC
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Peace be with you

Almost every Christmas in Alaska one of our St. John members tells me, “Pastor Rockey, do you know what I want for Christmas? Peace on earth.” This man is very sincere. He wanted peace in Iraq. He desired peace in Afghanistan. I’m sure his soul now longs for peace in the Ukraine. This man also often asks me how the Christmas angels could promise “peace on earth,” (Luke 2:14) and yet our world seems to know only constant war. Perhaps I haven’t taught him that Jesus also revealed that, as the end comes, there will be “wars and rumors of wars.” (Matthew 24:6) Perhaps he does not know that the peace which he longs for, is not necessarily the peace the angels sang about. Nevertheless, he longs for a peace which he feels is missing.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy