Faith, military, education form Silas Session's life

Almost every Christmas in Alaska one of our St. John members tells me, “Pastor Rockey, do you know what I want for Christmas? Peace on earth.” This man is very sincere. He wanted peace in Iraq. He desired peace in Afghanistan. I’m sure his soul now longs for peace in the Ukraine. This man also often asks me how the Christmas angels could promise “peace on earth,” (Luke 2:14) and yet our world seems to know only constant war. Perhaps I haven’t taught him that Jesus also revealed that, as the end comes, there will be “wars and rumors of wars.” (Matthew 24:6) Perhaps he does not know that the peace which he longs for, is not necessarily the peace the angels sang about. Nevertheless, he longs for a peace which he feels is missing.
Comments / 0