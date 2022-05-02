ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

6 Live Shows to Check Out This Week – May 2, 2022

By Donna Vissman
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: May 2 – May 8, 2022.

Rickie Lee Jones

photo from Franklin Theater

Tuesday, May 3, 8 pm

Franklin Theater, 419 Main Street, Franklin

There are few careers that come close to mirroring Rickie Lee Jones’ emancipated and starry flight across our musical skies. The two-time Grammy winner first appeared on the scene in Los Angeles in the mid-1970s, and in her wake came such a wide scope of women, from country, pop and punk. It’s hard to believe she collected and released so many wild icons, but she did.

For she was the first of her kind, crooning “My Funny Valentine” in lounge singer heels. She rocked like Mick Jagger and ground her hips like Tina Turner. She was the beginning of the nebulous, ethereal personality-driven voices of women who dominate music today.

Buy tickets here.

Gavin DeGraw

photo from Mercy Lounge

Thursday, May 5, 8 pm

The High Watt, 1 Cannery Row, Nashville

Gaven DeGraw is out on tour in support of his new album, Face the River. At the show, he will perform all of the music from the new album.

Buy tickets here.

Jawbreaker

photo from Jawbreaker

Friday, May 6, 7 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 923 3rd Avenue N, Nashville

Jawbreaker is out on tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their last album Dear You. Special guests for the evening will be Lucero.

Buy tickets here .

Megadeth & Lamb of God

photo from Bridgestone Arena

Friday, May 6, 7 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Metal band MEGADETH and LAMB OF GOD announced the second US run of their aptly named METAL TOUR OF THE YEAR stopping at Bridgestone this week.  Joining them will be special guests TRIVIUM and IN FLAMES.

Buy tickets here.

Willie Nelson & Family

photo from FirstBank Amphitheater

Friday, May 6, 7:30 pm

FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry, Franklin

Willie Nelson is out on tour and headed to Franklin this week. Special guest will be Charley Crockett.

Buy tickets here.

Stephanie Adlington

photo from Rudy’s Jazz Room

Friday, May 6, 8 pm

Rudy’s Jazz Room, 809 Gleaves Street, Nashville

Stephanie Adlington, otherwise known as, “The Siren Of The South”, is a working singer, songwriter, actor, and vocal coach.Her show titled, “The Jazz, Pearls, and Bourbon Review” is a throwback to the glorious days of old school jazz.

Buy tickets here.

