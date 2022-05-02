ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontaines D.C. Blast to No. 1 In U.K. With ‘Skinty Fia’

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Fontaines D.C. are flying high on the U.K. Albums Chart with Skinty Fia (via Partisan), the Dublin rockers’ first No. 1.

Skinty Fia roars to the top of the Official U.K. Albums Chart by outselling its nearest rival by two-to-one, with physical sales accounting for 87% of its total, the OCC reports .

The Irishmen — Carlos O’Connell, Conor Curley, Conor Deegan III, Grian Chatten and Tom Coll — have landed Top 10 slots for each of their three albums, with 2019’s Dogrel peaking at No. 9 and 2020 LP A Hero’s Death reaching No. 2.

Little Mix’s career retrospective Between Us (RCA) rises 5-3, for a new peak, coinciding with the girl group’s Confetti Tour of the U.K. Between Us is said to be the band’s final releases before its remaining members, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards take an indefinite hiatus and pursue solo careers.

Completing the Top 5 is Jason Pierce’s Spiritualized, with Everything Was Beautiful (Bella Union). It’s the alternative rock outfit’s ninth U.K. Top 40 appearance, and their highest chart position to date

Also cracking the top tier on debut is New York rapper Pusha T ‘s It’s Almost Dry (0207) at No. 7, eclipsing the No. 13 best of his 2018 recording Daytona .

Elsewhere in the Top 20, a reissued version of Another World (Virgin), the 1998 solo album from Queen guitarist Brian May , reenters at No. 14, a new peak; while Bob Vylan ( Bob Vylan Presents: The Price of Life at No. 18 via Ghost Theatre) and Stone Broken ( Revelation at No. 27 via Spinefarm) enjoy Top 40 debuts.

