ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

These Are the Counties In the Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fQEaYw000 After adding over 326,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 13.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of coronavirus grew at an average rate of 16.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH, metro area consists of Cabell County, Lawrence County, Putnam County, and four other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 7.0 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Huntington residents, less than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 5.2 daily new cases per 100,000 Huntington residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Huntington-Ashland metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Wayne County. There were an average of 3.4 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Wayne County during the past week, the least of the seven counties in Huntington with available data.

Case growth in the Huntington metro area varies widely at the county level. In Putnam County, for example, there were an average of 10.5 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Huntington and far more than the case growth rate in Wayne County.

Just as Wayne County has the slowest case growth in the Huntington area, it also has the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of April 28, there were a total of 24,397.7 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Wayne County, the fewest of the seven counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,741.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The pandemic has led to the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses around the country. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Wayne County, unemployment peaked at 15.3% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 5.1%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending April 28. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 28 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 21 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Wayne County 40,303 3.4 1.9 24,397.7 305.2
2 Boyd County 47,682 4.8 9.9 34,195.3 369.1
3 Lawrence County 60,184 5.0 3.2 29,733.8 410.4
4 Cabell County 94,339 8.0 4.9 29,183.1 396.4
5 Greenup County 35,555 8.0 0.0 33,894.0 402.2
6 Carter County 27,159 8.9 9.5 31,812.7 390.3
7 Putnam County 56,610 10.5 7.7 29,576.0 314.4

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
Fatherly

These Are the 10 Cities With the Fastest-Rising Rents Since 2021

There are a lot of factors that are stressing American families out right now. One of the larger ones is widespread price increases. From food to gas and clothing and pet food, our pocketbooks are getting squeezed. For families that pay rent, there’s an added expense, particularly if you live in one of the US cities that experienced the fastest-rising rents over the last year. Here’s what you need to know.
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Government
Huntington, WV
Health
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where the Most People Own Their Homes

The American housing market took off during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The homeownership rate – or the share of housing units occupied by their owner – jumped by 2.6 percentage points from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2020, by far the largest increase ever recorded. By the end of […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

25 Clothing Brands That Are Still Made in America

Globalization and the offshoring of manufacturing can be sensitive topics. In the last 50 years, the United States has lost millions of industrial jobs, leading to heated debates about economic competitiveness and the benefits of free trade. And while this trend has helped lift some countries out of poverty, it can be argued that it […]
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid#Americans#The Huntington Ashland
24/7 Wall St.

Counties Where It Takes the Longest to Get to Work

The share of Americans working from home skyrocketed during the pandemic. A recent Gallup study found that 45% of full-time workers in the United States – and two-thirds of white-collar workers – were doing their job remotely at least some of the time. The shift is proving to be a positive development for millions of […]
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Abandon all hope, ye who live in blue cities

Homeownership has been remarkably stable in the United States over the last 60 years, rising from a low of 63% in 1965 to a high of 69% in 2007, only to crash back to 63% during the Great Recession. More than 65% now own their own home, but rising mortgage...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Retirement Daily

Best Cities & States for Downsizing

How much could you save by moving to a smaller property around the country?. Property values continue to rise, and if you have lots of cash tied up in your home, then downsizing could potentially save you a lot of money. Perhaps your children have flown the nest and left...
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

114K+
Followers
72K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy