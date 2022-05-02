ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

These Are the Counties In the Lafayette, LA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fQEaVHp00 After adding over 326,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 13.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of coronavirus grew at an average rate of 16.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Lafayette, LA, metro area consists of Lafayette Parish, Iberia Parish, Acadia Parish, and two other parishes. In the past week, there were an average of 4.2 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Lafayette residents, less than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 5.4 daily new cases per 100,000 Lafayette residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring parishes. Within the Lafayette metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Iberia Parish. There were an average of 0.8 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Iberia Parish during the past week, the least of the five parishes in Lafayette with available data.

Case growth in the Lafayette metro area varies widely at the parish level. In Lafayette Parish, for example, there were an average of 6.4 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any parish in Lafayette and far more than the case growth rate in Iberia Parish.

While Iberia Parish has the slowest case growth in the Lafayette area, it does not have the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of April 28, there were a total of 25,235.4 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Iberia Parish, the fifth fewest of the five parishes in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,741.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The pandemic has led to the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses around the country. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Iberia Parish, unemployment peaked at 14.2% in May 2020. As of June 2021, the parish's unemployment rate was 9.0%.

To determine the parish in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked parishes according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending April 28. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the parish level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 28 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 21 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Iberia Parish 71,887 0.8 1.1 25,235.4 367.2
2 St. Martin Parish 53,732 0.8 1.9 22,848.6 346.2
3 Acadia Parish 62,457 2.1 2.2 24,088.6 467.5
4 Vermilion Parish 59,865 4.8 6.4 24,182.7 372.5
5 Lafayette Parish 241,973 6.4 8.1 24,643.7 206.6

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
KPEL 96.5

17 Ghost Towns in Louisiana

If you've ever wanted to visit a ghost town, you might not have to go as far as you think. Merriam-Webster defines a ghost town as "a once-flourishing town wholly or nearly deserted usually as a result of the exhaustion of some natural resource" In those terms, when you think...
LOUISIANA STATE
MSNBC

The end of Black oystermen in Louisiana

Down on Louisiana’s Gulf Coast, there is a small, close-knit Black community named Pointe à La Hache. There, oyster harvesting is a culture and a heritage that has been passed down for generations. But decades of storms, natural disasters, oil spills, and racist policies have threatened this way of life. Now, the state’s coastal restoration plans could end it.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette Parish, LA
Health
Lafayette, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Lafayette, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
Lafayette, LA
Health
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette Parish, LA
Coronavirus
Lafayette Parish, LA
Government
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
K945

Here’s the Top 10 Actors from Louisiana (#1 is from Bossier City)

We may have drooled a little while compiling this list of Louisiana's all-time biggest actors!. Stacker.com has gathered a list of the biggest actors from the great State of Louisiana using data curated by IMDB.com. Stacker.com used IMDB.com's 'most popular' list when building this fun list of Louisiana's top actors....
BOSSIER CITY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid#Americans#Acadia Parish
AL.com

Fireball 10 times brighter than full moon seen over Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, NASA says

A loud boom prefaced a streaking fireball spotted in three Southern states, scientists confirmed Thursday. More than 30 people in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi reported seeing the exceptionally bright meteor in the sky around 8 a.m. Wednesday after hearing loud booms in Claiborne County, Mississippi, and surrounding areas, NASA reported. It was first spotted 54 miles (87 kilometers) above the Mississippi River, near Alcorn, Mississippi, officials said.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Talk Radio 960am

$5.5 Million of Cocaine Seized as Louisiana State Police Arrest 2 New Yorkers

I'd be willing to bet these two New Yorkers regret coming down to the Bayou State. Early Monday morning around 6:00 a.m., 32-year-old Melvin Contreras and 40-year-old Pedro Sarante - both of New York - were traveling east along Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish when Louisiana State Police Troopers pulled them over. As the traffic stop was happening, Troopers say they became suspicious that something more serious was wrong so they asked to search the 2005 Peterbilt 387. Once consent was given, authorities say they found 55 kilograms of suspected cocaine that has an estimated street value of $5.5 million.
OPELOUSAS, LA
24/7 Wall St.

US Counties Where the Most People Own Their Homes

The American housing market took off during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The homeownership rate – or the share of housing units occupied by their owner – jumped by 2.6 percentage points from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2020, by far the largest increase ever recorded. By the end of […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

114K+
Followers
72K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy