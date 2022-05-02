May 2 Bless Your Heart

Want to see a Republican lose his mind? Apparently, all you need to do is hold an election. Bless my heart.

BYH to the person reminding Democrats to “vote early and often.” Apparently, you didn’t hear that Republican Mark Meadows was registered to vote in both North Carolina and Virginia and more recently also reportedly registered to vote in South Carolina, where he had purchased a lakefront home! It seems the Republicans look in the mirror, see all the things they do wrong and accuse the Democrats of that behavior. We see through your antics though! Pitiful!

BYH. I know what Ted Budd stands for during this election. He stands for "I worship Trump and you had better, too."

BYH, every decision in your life led you to this bless your heart.

Donald Trump is happy to display his false patriotism with a self-serving hugging of a flag at a rally, but where was he when it came time to serve his country? Five deferments for bone spurs! Yeah, right!

BYH to the American people. It has become glaringly apparent to most people that it was a terrible mistake to elect Democrats. The situation can be corrected if every last Democrat is voted out of office in November. Sadly, we will have to wait until 2024 to give Joe the boot.

Bless your heart. If you want your tax money going to pay off the student debts of doctors, lawyers and financial managers, vote Democrat!

Bless the heart of anyone who can tell me who regulates Greenville Utilities other than Tony Cannon and his board?

BYH to the one who thinks "woke" means "educated." If educated means that you don't know there are only two genders and think males can have babies, then no thanks. Woke is more pathetic than empathetic.

For years they loved Hitler building the fatherland. Then they loved Stalin for defending the motherland. And now it looks like Trump will be excused for his defense of the homeland. What do these autocrats have in common? Lies.

Bless the uniformed heart of the person who thinks Joe Biden increased gas prices. The pipeline has yet to move one barrel of crude in its entire history, to frack or not frack is the state’s decision not the feds, the USA is not even in the top 10 for oil production and any LNG or oil we did refine was sold, not used at home. Talk about drinking the Kool-aid.

Bless your heart. If you want to lose your lunch all you have to do is listen to Jen Psaki or Joe Biden speak for a few moments. Works every time

BYH, class warfare is when the top 1% use the media to convince us that a slight tax increase in the top 1% is class warfare.

BMH, I'm just wondering what the left is so afraid of when it comes to free speech? Let all sides and opinions be heard and let the people decide who is right.

BHH, funny how Joe Biden couldn't say Kleptocracy when it's exactly the government that he runs. You'd think he'd at least know what he is.

Bless your heart, conservatives. Thinking of you as ignorant may be wrong and unhelpful, but it's also charitable. Because if you're not naive or ignorant, we must turn to other explanations, and most of them are tremendously less flattering.

