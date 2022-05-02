ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

These Are the Counties In the Lynchburg, VA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fQEXg0T00 After adding over 326,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 13.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of coronavirus grew at an average rate of 16.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Lynchburg, VA, metro area consists of Bedford County, the city of Lynchburg, Campbell County, and two other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 5.9 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Lynchburg residents, less than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 5.0 daily new cases per 100,000 Lynchburg residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Lynchburg metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Lynchburg city. There were an average of 0.0 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Lynchburg city during the past week, the least of the five counties in Lynchburg with available data.

Case growth in the Lynchburg metro area varies at the county level. In Campbell County, for example, there were an average of 68.6 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Lynchburg and more than the case growth rate in Lynchburg city.

While Lynchburg city has the slowest case growth in the Lynchburg area, it does not have the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of April 28, there were a total of 24,586.4 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Lynchburg city, the fifth fewest of the five counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,741.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The pandemic has led to the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses around the country. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Lynchburg city, unemployment peaked at 11.7% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 6.0%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending April 28. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 28 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 21 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Lynchburg city 80,569 0.0 0.0 24,586.4 331.4
2 Bedford County 78,376 4.8 2.8 21,680.1 304.9
3 Amherst County 31,775 9.0 6.0 22,810.4 276.9
4 Appomattox County 15,707 10.5 7.3 24,154.8 331.1
5 Campbell County 55,225 68.6 31.2 22,670.9 387.5

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Counties Where It Takes the Longest to Get to Work

The share of Americans working from home skyrocketed during the pandemic. A recent Gallup study found that 45% of full-time workers in the United States – and two-thirds of white-collar workers – were doing their job remotely at least some of the time. The shift is proving to be a positive development for millions of […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most People Own Their Homes

The American housing market took off during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The homeownership rate – or the share of housing units occupied by their owner – jumped by 2.6 percentage points from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2020, by far the largest increase ever recorded. By the end of […]
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
County
Campbell County, VA
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
Campbell County, VA
Health
Lynchburg, VA
Health
Lynchburg, VA
Government
Campbell County, VA
Coronavirus
State
Virginia State
Campbell County, VA
Government
City
Lynchburg, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 80,420,400 confrimed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metropolitan area, which covers parts of Virginia and North Carolina, a total of 339,385 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,709 confirmed infections […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19 This Month

The United States is bracing to reach 1 million COVID-19-related deaths, a figure the nation could hit in the coming weeks. So far, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed 993,744 people in the U.S., with over 11,740 deaths in the past four weeks alone, according to Johns Hopkins University – but some states are deadlier than […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The City With the Cheapest Groceries in Every State

Inflation is surging in the United States – in large part because of rising food prices. In cities across the country, food today is 8% more expensive, on average, than it was a year ago, and consumers are feeling the pinch. According to the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank, a single adult can […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

114K+
Followers
72K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy