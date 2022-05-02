ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eighth survivor recovered from China building collapse site as rescue hopes dim

AFP
 4 days ago
The building collapse in Changsha city, central China, sparked a massive search and rescue effort /CNS/AFP/File

One person was pulled out alive Monday from the rubble of a building that collapsed three days ago in central China, state-run television said, with hopes of finding more survivors fading fast.

The commercial building in Changsha city, Hunan province -- which housed apartments, a hotel and a cinema -- caved in on Friday, sparking a massive rescue effort with hundreds of emergency responders.

State-run CCTV showed images of a person wrapped in a thick white blanket being carried on a stretcher, with Monday's recovery taking the total number of people found up to eight in three days.

Rescue workers in blue uniforms rushed the person to hospital with television channels providing no information on their condition.

According to state-run news agency Xinhua, the eighth survivor -- a woman -- had her limbs pinned down by debris, which made it difficult for rescue workers to extract her from the rubble.

"The emergency medical team used infusion tubes measuring about 3 metres long to deliver normal saline solution to her," it reported.

Emergency workers are still persisting in the search for survivors, eschewing the use of machinery to avoid creating vibrations in the collapsed structure, the report added.

At least 15 people identified by authorities are still trapped in the rubble while no contact has been established with 39 others.

Changsha mayor Zheng Jianxin had initially said the government would "seize the golden 72 hours for rescue", a window that closed by Monday afternoon.

The day before, a seventh survivor was found alive after 50 hours of search and rescue operations, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

A one-metre-thick wall had separated her from rescuers, who located her after detecting signs of life at the spot.

Changsha police said nine people -- including the building's owner and a team of safety inspectors -- were detained as of Sunday in connection with the accident.

Authorities alleged that surveyors had falsified a safety audit of the building.

More than 700 first responders were dispatched to the scene of the disaster, which left a gaping hole in a dense streetscape.

State media on Sunday showed firefighters -- backed by a digger -- cutting through a morass of metal and sheets of concrete, while rescuers shouted into the tower of debris to communicate with any survivors.

President Xi Jinping had on Saturday called for a search "at all cost" and ordered a thorough investigation into the cause of the collapse, state media reported.

Building collapses are not uncommon in China due to weak safety and construction standards, as well as corruption among officials tasked with enforcement.

In January, an explosion triggered by a suspected gas leak brought down a building in the city of Chongqing, killing at least 16 people.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
scitechdaily.com

Fully Vaccinated and Boosted Woman Catches COVID Omicron Infection Just 20 Days After Delta

A fully vaccinated and boosted 31-year-old woman tested positive for Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 just 20 days after having Delta infection. Researchers in Spain provide details of a 31-year-old woman who contracted COVID-19 twice within three weeks, in a case report that will be presented at this year’s European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal on April 23-26.
PUBLIC HEALTH
