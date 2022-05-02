ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Opinion: Give Oregon's small businesses a break from more taxes

By Lori Olund
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bCBGG_0fQEXW8500 Lori Olund: Elected officials should avoid overburdening economy's backbone with new regulations.

Small Business Week, which began May 1, is the occasion marked by the U.S. Small Business Administration to recognize the contributions of companies like mine.

That's fine as far as it goes. Who doesn't like being recognized? What small businesses need even more than recognition for their contributions, however, is recognition of the conditions they need to succeed.

Oregonians need small businesses to succeed for several reasons, beginning with employment. Every year, the SBA publishes small-business profiles of every state. In its 2021 Oregon profile — the most recent available — the agency estimates that almost 55% of all private-sector employees in the state work for small businesses. This exceeds the national average of 46.8%.

Small businesses also are a powerful engine of job growth. Between March 2019 and March 2020, small businesses were responsible for more than 80% of all net private-sector job growth in Oregon. Small businesses also were responsible for making 21% of the state's exported goods in 2019.

By creating jobs, goods and services, small businesses generate tax revenue to pay for critical government programs. They and their employees support other businesses and invest in their communities. And occasionally a small business becomes a big one.

Most small business owners think less about becoming the next Nike than they do about remaining viable. To that end, more than a few also wish state and local policymakers gave more thought to the needs of small businesses when considering new taxes and regulations.

All employers are sensitive to tax and regulatory changes that occur quickly and voluminously, but small businesses usually lack the capacity to stay on top of changes, let alone adjust easily. They don't have dedicated compliance staff to manage Oregon's ever-shifting regulatory regime. Many don't have in-house finance departments capable of negotiating a complex tax code further muddied by the steady addition of local, regional and city taxes.

Consider just one example. Following the adoption of the Department of Environmental Quality's Cleaner Air Oregon program in 2018, it took an employee at my company an entire month to compile a required inventory of substances. It didn't matter how much of each substance we used, only that it was present. The list even included basic, everyday office-cleaning supplies that most businesses (and homes) have.

The compliance work required of my business, with about 100 employees, was comparable to the work required of companies many times our size.

Further, a long list of state, regional and local taxes and regulations have been implemented since then, and each carries its own additional costs. These include the state's corporate activity tax and the sweeping regulatory changes resulting from Gov. Kate Brown's 2020 executive order rewriting the state's greenhouse gas reductions.

They also include a Metro gross receipts tax to fund homeless services and multiple regional income taxes that involve complex record-keeping and withholding.

Gov. Brown likes to call small businesses "the backbone of our communities and our economy." She's right, as the SBA's statistics indicate. If state, regional and local policymakers want to protect that backbone, especially given the damage and lingering uncertainty inflicted by the COVID pandemic, they should avoid overburdening it with new taxes and regulations.

Instead, as the November election and 2023 legislative session approach, they should commit to slowing down and giving small businesses time to adjust to existing laws and regulations.

Lori Olund is president of Miles Fiberglass & Composites in Clackamas.

Comments / 0

Related
Canby Herald

OPINION: Tolling to encircle Oregon 'like a military blockade'

Bob Rubitschun: ODOT policies would have been unthinkable a few years ago; today, they're moving faster than a runaway freight train.It's now or never to speak your mind. We're about to lose the Oregon we love and cherish. ODOT has adopted an aggressive new revenue-collection strategy to tax motorists on our once-free roads. The "genie" is out of the bottle. Your choice is to tell the Oregon Legislature enough is enough or to reallocate your personal finances to pay for using Oregon roadways that already were paid for with taxpayer money. Greg Johnson, a joint appointee for ODOT and its...
OREGON STATE
Canby Herald

OPINION: School boards must regain the trust of their communities

OVBC survey finds that a minority of Oregonians feel their local school boards represent their beliefsIt used to be, no matter what their concerns about the state's education system, Oregonians would regularly tell pollsters that they liked their local schools and trusted their local school boards. But that baseline of local support, which has sustained our schools through good times and bad, is in danger of fracturing, even as the public overwhelmingly agrees that we need to do more for our kids. A new survey by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center (OVBC) finds that only a minority of Oregonians...
OREGON STATE
Canby Herald

Poll: School boards have little support from Oregon constituents

Taxpayers value early childhood learning and support services but don't feel represented by elected education officials, Oregon Values & Beliefs Center's latest survey showsOregonians broadly support funding educational programs, yet recent statewide survey respondents generally lacked support for their local school boards. Only 36% of those polled said they feel their school board represents their values and beliefs. Another 38% said they don't feel represented by their local school board and 26% said they were unsure. Oregon Values & Beliefs Center's latest survey, which polled 1,563 Oregon residents ages 18 and older, found that Democrats are more likely than...
OREGON STATE
Canby Herald

Timber baron contributes against Oregon Democrats

Archie Aldis 'Red' Emmerson is the largest landowner in the county and supports non-affiliated Betsy Johnson for governor.A California timber baron who is the nation's largest landowner has jumped into Oregon politics with big contributions to campaigns seeking to wrest control of state government from Democrats. Sierra Pacific Industries contributed $200,000 on April 4 to Betsy Johnson, the former Democratic state senator from Scappoose, who is running as an unaffiliated candidate for governor. It's the third largest single contribution that makes up the more than $6.2 million Johnson has raised since the beginning of January 2021. The company also gave...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
City
Clackamas, OR
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Government
Canby Herald

Two GOP forums set for those seeking to be Oregon governor

Recent poll shows most Republicans have not yet selected candidates for the May primary. For Oregon Republicans still uncertain about who to back for governor — and that's most of them — Thursday, April 28, will offer a chance for some comparison shopping, with two key forums on tap. At 7 p.m. KOIN 6 News and its media partner Pamplin Media Group will co-host an evening debate featuring four leading GOP gubernatorial hopefuls: Christine Drazan, Bud Pierce, Stan Pulliam and Bob Tiernan. The candidates for the debate were selected based on criteria set forth by Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, KOIN 6's parent company, which included the results of a recent poll by Nelson Research showing two-thirds of Republicans are still undecided. That same day, over the lunch hour, PMG is hosting a one-hour livestream candidate forum featuring four other candidates, Bridget Barton, Jessica Gomez, Nick Hess, Kerry McQuisten and Marc Thielman. The livestream will be accessible from PortlandTribune.com and on YouTube. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
The Counter

Happier employees, higher profits: Restaurant owners spend more, and it pays off￼

Cutbacks have defined the pandemic era restaurant—but when owners invest more in their employees, everybody wins. Like many restaurant operators over the past two years, Greg and Daisy Ryan, co-owners of the French-inspired bistro Bell’s in Los Alamos, California, sweated over how their business would survive a global pandemic. All around them owners were turning to takeout, to retail, or to closing their doors indefinitely.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Business Week#Oregonians#Nike
Canby Herald

Canby Chamber launches 'stay-cation' campaign

Group urges residents and neighbors to have fun locally this summer to support small businesses and tourism.With Memorial Day approaching and the summer vacation season just around the corner, families are beginning to rethink their vacation plans as fuel prices continue to rise. The Canby Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging residents and surrounding cities to support local small businesses and tourism that make Oregon special by launching a summer vacation campaign: In Your Backyard, Let's Get Neighborly! The chamber is working to anticipate and meet the changing needs of our members during these challenging times. Many small businesses...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Letters

A look at letters to the editor for the Herald-Pioneer issue of 4-6-22 -- GED problems, gas price issuesStudents working toward GEDs are being impacted To the editor: My name is Tracy Berkey and I taught public school for 20 years here in Oregon. This letter is meant for educational purposes and covers an area graduation and earning a diploma in Oregon's education system that has been discussed in the past. And now what is going on with the Oregon Department of Education and our state governor is absolutely ridiculous and unfair to students trying to earn their GED. ...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Jobs
Canby Herald

Oregon Republicans prepare for weekend party conference

Oregon Democrats will gather then gather from April 29 to May 1 for their annual summit.Oregon Republicans will gather in Clackamas County over the April 22-24 weekend for three days of debate and détente in preparation for the 2022 elections. The annual Dorchester Conference, held again this year at the Mt. Hood Oregon Resort in Welches, is the traditional gathering of loyal activists, party leaders and conservative national stars in politics and the media. Pushed to the margins of political power in Oregon in recent years, Republicans are hoping for a turnaround in 2022. No current or former governor is...
OREGON STATE
Canby Herald

Opinion: West Coast becoming a breeding ground for intolerance?

David Pope: Parental groups like Oregon Moms Union are seeking to indoctrinate our children.I've been taken aback by the recent news coming out of Oregon from parental groups like the Oregon Moms Union, fighting the "woke left" about school board indoctrination. As a visitor and potential new resident of the great state of Oregon, I can't help but feel disheartened by the news. Sexual orientation and identity are human rights. I always found Oregon to be an inclusive and tolerant place for all peoples. The values I've encountered on my visits to Portland, Bend, Salem and all places in-between have...
OREGON STATE
Canby Herald

Clackamas County plans budget '100% tied to results'

Commissioners detail progress on goals in health, housing, public safety, environmentClackamas County commissioners convened in-person for the recent State of the County Forum Luncheon for the first time since February 2020 before dozens of community leaders to discuss issues regarding health, housing, public safety, tolling and the environment. Speaking about creating public trust in government amid the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges of the past year, Chair Tootie Smith outlined progress on the county's goal to have a structurally sound and sustainable budget that is "100% tied to results" by July, as phrased in the county's strategic plan Performance Clackamas....
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Housing, tolling, safety key topics of Clackamas County town hall

Residents comment and inquire on future direction for commissioners during April 6 eventClackamas County's first virtual town hall event of 2022 asked community members, "Where are we headed as a county, and why?" This elicited several questions and comments for elected commissioners on the county's response to ongoing trends in housing, transportation, public safety and health. A prominent topic of concern addressed by many attendees of the Wednesday, April 6, discussion was the region's growing population of unhoused and at-risk residents amid ongoing global pandemic, rising housing costs and rental assistance delays. Paul Edgar from Oregon City expressed concern over...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby Herald

Canby, OR
35
Followers
1K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The Canby Herald is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.canbyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy