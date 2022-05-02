ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Election interference inquiry, Met Gala, NHL Playoffs: 5 things to know Monday

By Editors
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MpOEH_0fQEXQpj00

Panel weighing Trump election interference in Georgia to begin

Jury selection will begin Monday in Fulton County, Georgia, for a special grand jury to weigh evidence and testimony concerning election interference by former president Donald Trump. A major focus of the inquiry, which began last year, has been Trump's Jan. 2, 2021, telephone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which the former president urged Raffensperger to tilt the 2020 statewide vote in his favor. In addition to the Georgia probe, the New York attorney general is continuing to develop a civil case over Trump's financial practices, and a special House committee is investigating Trump's links to the Jan. 6 insurrection and the bid to void President Joe Biden's election victory.

Met Gala: Stars prepare for biggest night in fashion

Hollywood’s biggest stars are ready to dazzle on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday at this year’s Met Gala. It’s the first time the museum has seen the in-person event at its traditional berth on the first Monday in May since 2019. The gala is an annual fundraiser for the Met’s Costume Institute and calls on designers to adorn stars, models and influencers according to a selected theme to match a wing of the museum's exhibit. The latest exhibit — “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” — has inspired this year’s theme of gilded glamour, referring to late 1800s America that was led by industrialization and innovation. Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda will serve as co-chairs of the event.

More than 100 civilians expected to arrive in Zaporizhzhia, Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said more than 100 civilians, primarily women and children, were expected to arrive in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia on Monday. The expected arrival comes after a video posted online by Ukrainian forces showed elderly women and mothers with small children being helped as they climbed a pile of debris from the sprawling steel plant’s rubble in Mariupol. Over the weekend, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi promised military and financial support after leading a top-level meeting with Zelenskyy in Kyiv. Pelosi, the most senior American lawmaker to visit Ukraine since Russia’s war began said that the U.S. congressional delegation she led was proud to convey to Zelenskyy “the message of unity from the Congress of the United States, a message of appreciation from the American people for his leadership and admiration for the people of Ukraine for their courage.”

Hearings for NFL discrimination lawsuit to begin

Hearings for a lawsuit brought against the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices begin Monday. Brian Flores, who was fired from his role as head coach of the Miami Dolphins in January, brought forward the lawsuit, alleging that the league is “rife with racism” despite publicly condemning it. Two other coaches — Steve Wilks and Ray Horton — joined Flores in the lawsuit in April. In a letter from the NFL released Thursday, the league asked a Manhattan federal judge to dismiss the coaches’ claims or force them into arbitration, saying the claims lack legal merit. In the same letter, lawyers for Flores and the other coaches said they will oppose the NFL's plans to force arbitration or to dismiss the case. The lawsuit comes as the NFL wraps up their annual draft ahead of the 2022-2023 season.

NHL playoffs get underway

The NHL playoffs open Monday night with four first-round games, including the Tampa Bay Lightning’s bid to become the first team in 40 years to win three consecutive Stanley Cup titles. The Islanders, who won four in a row from 1980-83, are the last team to accomplish the feat. Monday’s games are Boston at Carolina, Tampa Bay at Toronto, St. Louis at Minnesota and Los Angeles at Edmonton. The remaining four series open Tuesday: Pittsburgh at New York Rangers, Washington at Florida, Nashville at Colorado and Dallas at Calgary. The Stanley Cup will be awarded no later than June 30.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Election interference inquiry, Met Gala, NHL Playoffs: 5 things to know Monday

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Election 2022: JD Vance wins Ohio's GOP Senate primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — "Hillbilly Elegy" author JD Vance won Ohio's contentious and hyper-competitive GOP Senate primary on Tuesday, buoyed by Donald Trump's endorsement in a race that was an early test of the former president's hold on his party as the midterm season kicks into high gear.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, GA
State
Minnesota State
Local
Georgia Elections
City
Boston, GA
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
City
Nashville, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
11Alive

Herschel Walker raises $5.5 million in Georgia Senate race, trails opponent

ATLANTA — With the primary election about a month away, Georgia's candidates are pumping money into their campaigns and millions have been spent to make it on the ballot. Georgia Republican Herschel Walker said last week that his U.S. Senate campaign had raised $5.5 million in the first three months of 2022, a big haul that is still dwarfed by the $13.6 million that Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock raised in the same period.
GEORGIA STATE
UPI News

Twitter again bans MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell after new account, reports say

May 2 (UPI) -- MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was banned from Twitter again about four hours after he made a new account over the weekend, according to reports. Lindell, 60, tried to make a comeback on the platform Sunday with the new account @MikeJLindell despite being banned from the platform in January 2021 for spreading misinformation about the 2020 presidential election.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
Washington Examiner

Trump critic Matt Dolan catapults to second in eleventh-hour Ohio GOP Senate poll

Unabashed Trump critic Matt Dolan appears to be gaining last-minute steam in his bid to clinch the Republican nod to fill the Ohio Senate seat being vacated by Rob Portman. New polling from the conservative Trafalgar Group released one day before the primary pegs Dolan in second place with 22%, marking a striking ascension for a candidate who has polled in fourth and fifth place for much of a race that has been long dominated by rivals embracing former President Donald Trump.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Playoffs#Dolphins#State#House
POLITICO

In DeSantis’ Florida, California meets its match

THE BUZZ — GUNS, ABORTION AND DISNEY: Red states are ratcheting up tension over social issues, and California is eager to enter the fray. As leaders of the wealthiest and most populous state in the country, California Democrats have a tendency to position themselves as national defenders of liberal values. And this year, with the party facing tough midterms and red-state officials cracking down on LGBTQ rights, abortion access and discussions of race and inequality in the classroom, the Golden State is not pulling any punches.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
NFL
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Teen Vogue

2022 Midterms: These Senate and House Races Will Determine Control of Congress

The stakes are high for the 2022 midterms. President Biden’s approval rating has dropped and Democrats are preparing to fight a potential red wave. With Democratic control of the House and Senate in the balance, Biden’s ability to continue to push his agenda is at risk. Currently, Democrats hold a 12-seat majority in the House and have a tie-breaking vote in Vice President Kamala Harris in the Senate. These thin majorities mean every race counts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

458K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy