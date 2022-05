When you work for someone else, your employer reports your income for you. But when you work for yourself, it’s your responsibility to report your own income. However, that process can be a challenge when you don’t receive a 1099 from one or more of your clients. Even if you don’t receive a 1099 from a client, you’re still expected to report any income you received to the IRS. Regardless of the reason you didn’t receive the form, it isn’t a free pass to avoid paying income tax.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO