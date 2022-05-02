Spain’s government says cellphones of prime minister, defense minister infected in ‘external’ spyware attack

Spanish authorities say that the iPhones of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Defense Minister Margarita Robles were compromised by NSO Group's Pegasus spyware. Sanchez's mobile device was infected in May 2021 and at least one data occurred around that time, according to government officials. Authorities say they don't know who was behind the attack, or whether it was international or domestic espionage, Reuters has reported.
Australia has been warned Chinese military troops, ships and aircraft could arrive in the Solomon Islands within weeks. There are growing fears China will act swiftly to establish a military base less than 2,000km from Australian shores after its security pact with the South Pacific island nation was finalised on Tuesday.
Australia must 'prepare for war' in order to preserve peace, Peter Dutton has declared in an Anzac Day interview. Speaking from Samford Valley in Queensland with a brass band playing in the background, the Defence Minister said Australia must 'be strong' and 'not cower'. He said the best way to...
KABUL, April 24 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's acting defence minister said on Sunday that the Taliban administration would not tolerate "invasions" from its neighours after protesting against airstrikes it says were conducted by neighbouring Pakistan. The comments come after the Taliban administration blamed Pakistan for airstrikes that officials say killed dozens...
Peter Dutton has warned Australia should prepare for a chemical weapon attack on one of its allies and claimed China would play Penny Wong 'like a fool'. Australia's Defence Minister described the country's strategic position as 'dire', comparing it with the nation's position in the lead up to the Second World War in the 1930s.
A number of Israeli WhatsApp and Telegram groups, some of which have been active since similar violence erupted in the country a year ago, are once again openly calling for and organizing real-world violence against Arabs, including offering to sell and use rifles and grenades. Israeli calls for violence on...
The tomb where the biblical figure Joseph is said to be buried has been vandalised by Palestinians amid spiralling tensions with Israel. The site in Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, was attacked in what Israel's prime minister called a "frenzy of destruction". There has been a spate of Israeli...
Thousands of Afghans who worked alongside the British military are still trapped in the country eight months after the fall of Kabul, as government resources have been diverted from processing their UK visas in an effort to deal with the Ukrainian refugee crisis.Former interpreters and other local staff who were employed by the British army in Afghanistan and are therefore eligible for relocation to the UK say they are living in hiding with their families, in fear of death, with no set date for their transfer to Britain.But despite this, the Home Office has redeployed resources from these cases in...
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces calls to apologise for a colonial-era massacre when he visits the Indian state of Gujarat Thursday, 100 years after as many as 1,200 people were killed protesting against imperial rule. "It was the British rule at the time when these killings happened so, if the British PM is coming here, he must apologise," Tejawat's grandson Mahendra told AFP.
"My grandfather was only running a campaign for the poor, harmless and illiterate tribals," added the 77-year-old.
A bomb scare set off scenes of panic at Israel's airport after an American family showed up with an unexploded artillery shell they had found in the Golan Heights and intended to bring back as a souvenir.Videos circulating online showed passengers ducking for cover, running and screaming at the departure hall of Ben Gurion International Airport on Thursday.The airport authority said security officers sounded an alert when they discovered the unexploded shell. At least one person was injured after trying to run on a conveyer belt, it said. Normal operations resumed after the shell was safely removed a short...
DUBLIN, April 29 (Reuters) - Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Friday the prospect of Britain introducing laws to unilaterally overrule parts of the Northern Ireland protocol governing post-Brexit trade is causing friction in talks with the European Union. Britain and the EU have spent months trying to agree...
A stone statuette more than 4,500 years old depicting the face of an ancient goddess was discovered in the southern Gaza Strip, archaeological authorities in the Palestinian enclave announced Monday. Carved out of limestone and 22 centimeters long, the 2500 B.C. statuette was found by a farmer working his land...
NICE, France (AP) — Russia’s military has launched a string of attacks on Ukraine’s railway network, which has been vital for moving Western arms to Ukrainian forces, evacuating refugees and exporting food. A Russian official said the aim was to disrupt Western weapons deliveries. Experts say Ukraine’s...
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Violent riots erupted in the central Swedish city of Orebro on Friday as counter-protesters attacked police ahead of a planned right-wing extremist demonstration. Police said on its website that four police cars had been set on fire and at least four police officers and one private individual...
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Africa’s first COVID-19 vaccination plant, touted last year as a trailblazer for an under-vaccinated continent frustrated by sluggish Western handouts, risks shutting down after receiving not a single order, a company executive said on Saturday. South Africa’s Aspen Pharmacare negotiated a licensing deal in November to...
Ministers are under increasing pressure to help free a retired British geologist at risk of facing the death penalty in Iraq over smuggling allegations. A petition urging the release of father-of-two Jim Fitton, 66, has received more than 95,000 signatures in the three days since it was launched. His daughter...
KABUL (Reuters) -A powerful explosion killed more than 50 worshippers after Friday prayers at a Kabul mosque, its leader said, the latest in a series of attacks on civilian targets in Afghanistan during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The blast hit the Khalifa Sahib Mosque in the west of...
The head of Guinea's military government has announced the country will return to civilian rule after a 39-month transition period. Speaking on television, Col Mamady Doumbouya, said the proposal would now be put to Guinea's parliament. His army ousted the elected president in a coup last year - a move...
Costa Rica vs. New Zealand, 2 p.m. Qualified: Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland. Scotland vs. Ukraine, 2:45 p.m. Sundday, June 5. At Cardiff, Wales. Wales vs. Scotland-Ukraine winner, noon. SOUTH AMERICA. Top four teams qualify. Fifth place advances to playoff. GP W D...
