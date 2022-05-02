Spain’s government says cellphones of prime minister, defense minister infected in ‘external’ spyware attack

Thousands of Afghans who worked alongside the British military are still trapped in the country eight months after the fall of Kabul, as government resources have been diverted from processing their UK visas in an effort to deal with the Ukrainian refugee crisis.Former interpreters and other local staff who were employed by the British army in Afghanistan and are therefore eligible for relocation to the UK say they are living in hiding with their families, in fear of death, with no set date for their transfer to Britain.But despite this, the Home Office has redeployed resources from these cases in...

POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO