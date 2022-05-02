ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

These Are the Counties In the Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fQEWPUH00 After adding over 326,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 13.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 10.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of coronavirus grew at an average rate of 16.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI, metro area consists of Milwaukee County, Waukesha County, Washington County, and one other county. In the past week, there were an average of 16.3 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Milwaukee residents, in line with the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 13.1 daily new cases per 100,000 Milwaukee residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Milwaukee-Waukesha metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Washington County. There were an average of 11.9 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Washington County during the past week, the least of the four counties in Milwaukee with available data.

Case growth in the Milwaukee metro area varies at the county level. In Ozaukee County, for example, there were an average of 19.8 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Milwaukee and more than the case growth rate in Washington County.

While Washington County has the slowest case growth in the Milwaukee area, it does not have the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of April 28, there were a total of 28,379.5 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Washington County, the third fewest of the four counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,741.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The pandemic has led to the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses around the country. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Washington County, unemployment peaked at 12.6% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 3.7%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending April 28. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 28 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending April 21 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Washington County 134,925 11.9 6.4 28,379.5 252.7
2 Milwaukee County 951,226 16.1 13.0 28,549.5 240.3
3 Waukesha County 400,475 17.4 14.5 28,327.6 272.4
4 Ozaukee County 88,597 19.8 17.1 25,415.1 209.9

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Counties Where It Takes the Longest to Get to Work

The share of Americans working from home skyrocketed during the pandemic. A recent Gallup study found that 45% of full-time workers in the United States – and two-thirds of white-collar workers – were doing their job remotely at least some of the time. The shift is proving to be a positive development for millions of […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
County
Washington County, WI
City
Waukesha, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Government
Washington County, WI
Government
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Waukesha, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
Waukesha, WI
Government
Milwaukee County, WI
Health
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid#Americans#The Milwaukee Waukesha
24/7 Wall St.

25 Clothing Brands That Are Still Made in America

Globalization and the offshoring of manufacturing can be sensitive topics. In the last 50 years, the United States has lost millions of industrial jobs, leading to heated debates about economic competitiveness and the benefits of free trade. And while this trend has helped lift some countries out of poverty, it can be argued that it […]
APPAREL
MedicalXpress

Cases of coronavirus moving from mink to people confirmed by CDC

At least four people in Michigan infected with a version of the coronavirus found mostly in mink are the first known cases of possible animal-to-human transmission of the virus in the United States. The cases occurred in the first year of the pandemic and were confirmed Monday by the U.S....
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
beckershospitalreview.com

4 states reporting unusual hepatitis cases among children

Physicians and health experts are closely monitoring an outbreak of acute hepatitis that's affected more than 150 children in 12 countries, including the U.S. As of April 23, at least 169 cases had been reported involving children ages 16 and younger. The underlying cause of the illnesses is unknown, though some suspect an adenovirus is to blame. At least 74 of the 169 children with hepatitis have tested positive for adenovirus, according to the World Health Organization.
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most People Own Their Homes

The American housing market took off during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The homeownership rate – or the share of housing units occupied by their owner – jumped by 2.6 percentage points from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2020, by far the largest increase ever recorded. By the end of […]
REAL ESTATE
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

114K+
Followers
72K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy